  1. Home
  2. News
  3. NYK agrees to buy 30% of Norway carbon storage project

2026 September 30   17:14

offshore

NYK agrees to buy 30% of Norway carbon storage project

Japanese shipowner NYK has agreed to acquire a 30% interest in Norway’s Trudvang CCS project as it pushes beyond marine CO₂ transport into offshore injection and geological storage, according to a company statement.  

The Japanese group signed a sale and purchase agreement with Vår Energi CCS AS for a 30% partnership interest in Trudvang CCS ANS and a corresponding 30% participating interest in CO₂ storage exploration licence EXL007.  

The acquisition will be made through a wholly owned subsidiary that NYK plans to establish in Norway and remains subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.  

EXL007 covers an area of the Norwegian Continental Shelf where the project is being developed to transport CO₂ captured from European industrial emitters for injection and permanent storage in an offshore geological formation.  

Vår Energi operates the project, with INPEX Idemitsu Norge AS participating as a partner. Technical and commercial studies are under way ahead of planned commercialisation.  

The offshore concept envisages LCO₂ carriers equipped with dynamic positioning systems transporting captured CO₂ for direct injection into subsea storage formations through an offshore receiving and injection facility.  

NYK is already developing LCO₂ transportation through Knutsen NYK Carbon Carriers AS, its 50:50 joint venture with Knutsen Group.

The Trudvang investment would extend its involvement into offshore handling, injection and storage.  

NYK, formally Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, is a Tokyo-headquartered transport group whose businesses include ocean shipping, logistics and other transport-related activities.

Vår Energi CCS AS is a Norwegian company holding interests in CO₂ storage licences. INPEX Idemitsu Norge AS is a Norwegian exploration and production company within the INPEX group.

Knutsen NYK Carbon Carriers AS is a Norwegian joint venture established by NYK and Knutsen Group to develop marine LCO₂ transport solutions. 

Topics:

NYK

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:04

Asia container ship schedule reliability falls to 32.3% as Shanghai drops to 12.2%

16:44

Global container schedule reliability drops to 49.9%, lowest since 2022

16:24

GTT Marine and Normec automate continuous emissions verification for ships

15:42

Scorpio Tankers buys two China-built VLCCs for $270m

15:12

Samsung Heavy wins $227m order for two VLGCs from Bermuda shipowner

15:10

Turkish group Karpowership's Kinetics to convert Arctic Voyager into FSRU

15:08

MSC fleet and orderbook hit 10.47m TEU

15:00

UAE aluminium producer EGA signs deal with Gulftainer to route 300,000 tonnes via East Coast

14:54

Five Dutch ports press EU for funded rollout of European port strategy

14:52

Canada commits C$1.2bn to marine safety and ocean protection

14:51

APM Terminals and Aalborg port launch weekly container rail link in Denmark

14:49

Nakilat adds 88,000-cbm Energy North LPG/ammonia carrier to fleet

14:47

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries wins first DNV verification for 500-MW offshore substation

14:44

ClassNK certifies Swiss group Accelleron software used on 3,000 ships

14:02

LNG Canada partners approve expansion to double Canadian LNG output to 28m tonnes

13:41

US port authority completes 2,650-foot berth in $1.6bn Savannah overhaul

13:21

MSC cruise brand Explora signs LOI for first river ships with Dutch yard

12:31

UK commits £6bn of contracts to British shipyards

12:01

Israel resets $4.2bn ZIM sale, forcing Hapag-Lloyd and FIMI to refile

11:40

Dutch cargo ship hits car ferry on Germany’s Neckar

11:27

Global VLSFO price hits $882 as Hormuz disruption drives bunker costs higher

10:58

Dutch ro-ro Terra 2 refloats after grounding in Düsseldorf, Germany

10:01

Saudi Aramco resumes tanker loadings at the Red Sea port of Yanbu

09:35

US shipbuilder HII wins Navy order for 10 ROMULUS unmanned vessels

09:17

IAA PortNews: Maritime Board approves the creation of Russia’s Maritime Center

2026 September 29

18:04

MSC sets Far East-Europe and North Africa freight rates at up to $6,900

17:14

Hapag-Lloyd lifts 2026 EBITDA outlook again to $4.4bn

17:14

Chinese shipbuilder Jianglong wins $39.98m order for two offshore supply vessels

17:09

Lloyd’s Register and Singapore’s Jurong Port tighten cargo securing guidance

16:54

QatarEnergy extends LNG force majeure into December for Italian buyer Edison

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news