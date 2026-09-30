NYK agrees to buy 30% of Norway carbon storage project

Japanese shipowner NYK has agreed to acquire a 30% interest in Norway’s Trudvang CCS project as it pushes beyond marine CO₂ transport into offshore injection and geological storage, according to a company statement.

The Japanese group signed a sale and purchase agreement with Vår Energi CCS AS for a 30% partnership interest in Trudvang CCS ANS and a corresponding 30% participating interest in CO₂ storage exploration licence EXL007.

The acquisition will be made through a wholly owned subsidiary that NYK plans to establish in Norway and remains subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

EXL007 covers an area of the Norwegian Continental Shelf where the project is being developed to transport CO₂ captured from European industrial emitters for injection and permanent storage in an offshore geological formation.

Vår Energi operates the project, with INPEX Idemitsu Norge AS participating as a partner. Technical and commercial studies are under way ahead of planned commercialisation.

The offshore concept envisages LCO₂ carriers equipped with dynamic positioning systems transporting captured CO₂ for direct injection into subsea storage formations through an offshore receiving and injection facility.

NYK is already developing LCO₂ transportation through Knutsen NYK Carbon Carriers AS, its 50:50 joint venture with Knutsen Group.

The Trudvang investment would extend its involvement into offshore handling, injection and storage.

NYK, formally Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, is a Tokyo-headquartered transport group whose businesses include ocean shipping, logistics and other transport-related activities.

Vår Energi CCS AS is a Norwegian company holding interests in CO₂ storage licences. INPEX Idemitsu Norge AS is a Norwegian exploration and production company within the INPEX group.

Knutsen NYK Carbon Carriers AS is a Norwegian joint venture established by NYK and Knutsen Group to develop marine LCO₂ transport solutions.