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2026 September 30   18:04

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Asia container ship schedule reliability falls to 32.3% as Shanghai drops to 12.2%

Container ship schedule reliability across Asia fell to 32.3% in August as severe port congestion pushed the average delay for late vessel arrivals to 7.28 days, according to Sea-Intelligence.  

Reliability deteriorated from July in nearly every country covered, with month-on-month declines ranging from 5.9 percentage points in Vietnam to 13.1 percentage points in South Korea.  

Thailand was the only country to avoid a month-on-month decline, with reliability improving by 3.0 percentage points in August.  

China recorded the lowest country-level reliability at 23.9%.  

The deterioration was even sharper at the country’s two largest ports. Schedule reliability fell to 12.2% at Shanghai and 16.9% at Ningbo.  

The figures show that congestion was spread across the region rather than concentrated in individual markets.  

Sea-Intelligence operates through Sea-Intelligence Pte Ltd in Singapore and Sea-Intelligence ApS in Denmark. The group provides research and analysis, data services and advisory services focused on global supply chains and container shipping.

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