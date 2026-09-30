ClassNK certifies Swiss group Accelleron software used on 3,000 ships

Swiss marine technology group Accelleron has secured ClassNK certification for engine diagnostics and emissions reporting software deployed collectively on around 3,000 vessels, according to a company statement.

Tekomar XPERT Engine and Emissions Desk received Products & Solutions certification under ClassNK’s Innovation Endorsement framework after an examination covering data acquisition, data handling and analytics functions, as well as relevant security documentation.

The certification independently confirms the documented functionality and data processes of the two products, which form part of Accelleron’s LOREKA360° digital suite and are intended to support decisions on fuel consumption, emissions monitoring and regulatory reporting.

Tekomar XPERT Engine assesses engine performance across engines of any make and size and provides optimization recommendations, operational visibility and benchmarking across vessels and fleets.

Emissions Desk converts vessel data into compliance reporting and emissions-related analysis. It uses data from Tekomar XPERT Engine together with further analysis by experienced mariners and supports regulatory requirements including IMO and EU frameworks. Its emissions reporting software can also transfer relevant data directly to the ClassNK MRV Portal.

“This certification provides valuable independent recognition of the data processing and analytical functions of Tekomar XPERT Engine and Emissions Desk. These functions are designed to support operational decisions related to fuel consumption and emissions across a wide range of vessels. ClassNK is a leading global authority in maritime innovation, and its independent confirmation will support the uptake of these solutions and the wider LOREKA360° suite among owners and operators in Japan and worldwide,” Accelleron head of global operations and sales digital solutions Shailesh Shirsekar said.

LOREKA360° also includes OptiNav AI, a voyage optimization solution using a human-in-the-loop approach from shore, and OptiHull, which focuses on hull and propeller performance. The products can be deployed individually or as an integrated suite.

Accelleron develops turbocharging, fuel injection and digital solutions for heavy-duty applications in the marine and energy industries. The company employs about 3,000 people, serves customers through more than 100 locations in over 50 countries and traces its industrial heritage back more than 100 years.

ClassNK operates an Innovation Endorsement framework that provides third-party certification for innovative maritime products and solutions, including digital technologies intended for ship operations and energy-efficiency applications.