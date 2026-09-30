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2026 September 30   14:47

shipbuilding

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries wins first DNV verification for 500-MW offshore substation

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries has secured DNV Detailed Design Verification for its 500-MW standard offshore substation model, marking what the company says is a first for a South Korean offshore substation project.  

The verification covers design suitability and safety against international codes and standards and takes the model through detailed engineering for fabrication and installation.  

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries completed Front-End Engineering Design verification in August 2025, validating the design concept and technical feasibility, before completing Detailed Design Verification in August 2026.  

The shipbuilder said completion of the process makes the 500-MW offshore substation a "Ready-to-Build" standard platform for planned offshore wind projects in South Korea and overseas.  

Offshore substations step up electricity generated by offshore wind farms before transmission to shore. HD Hyundai Heavy Industries has designed the 500-MW model as a standardised platform for large-scale projects and localised key equipment to strengthen its domestic supply chain.  

The company expects the verified design to support bids for offshore wind projects and expand its participation in the sector domestically and internationally.  

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. is a South Korean shipbuilding and heavy-industries company based in Ulsan, with activities spanning commercial and naval shipbuilding, engines and machinery, offshore facilities and energy-related engineering.  

DNV Group AS is a Norway-based independent assurance and risk management organisation providing classification, certification, verification and technical advisory services to the maritime, energy and other industries.

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