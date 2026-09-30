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2026 September 30   14:49

shipbuilding

Nakilat adds 88,000-cbm Energy North LPG/ammonia carrier to fleet

Qatar Gas Transport Company (Nakilat) is adding the 88,000-cbm Energy North to its fleet as the Qatari shipowner begins taking delivery of a new generation of very large LPG/ammonia carriers built in South Korea.  

The 2026-built gas carrier, IMO 1051472, was constructed by HD Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries and is linked to Nakilat Shipping (Qatar). Vessel records list 30 September 2026 as its scheduled delivery date.  

Energy North is one of four 88,000-cbm LPG/ammonia carriers ordered by Nakilat from HD Hyundai Samho as part of a six-ship package that also includes two 174,000-cbm LNG carriers.  

Nakilat began construction of the six vessels at the South Korean yard in March 2025, with deliveries scheduled across 2026 and 2027.

The company said earlier this year that its wider fleet expansion programme comprised 40 newbuildings under construction at shipyards in South Korea and China, with the first deliveries due to start later in 2026.  

The addition of Energy North expands Nakilat beyond its core LNG shipping business as it builds capacity to transport both LPG and ammonia.  

Vessel data identify Energy North as a Marshall Islands-flagged VLGC with a deadweight of about 63,724 tonnes. The ship is 230 metres long and about 32 metres wide. 

Doha-based Nakilat is one of the world's largest LNG shipping companies and also provides ship repair, offshore fabrication, towage and shipping agency services.  Its expansion programme includes conventional LNG carriers, larger QC-Max LNG ships and the six vessels being constructed at HD Hyundai Samho. Nakilat reported net profit of QAR 857 million for the first half of 2026 and said its total newbuilding orderbook stood at 40 vessels at the end of the period.

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