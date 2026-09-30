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2026 September 30   14:51

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APM Terminals and Aalborg port launch weekly container rail link in Denmark

APM Terminals Aarhus and Port of Aalborg have launched a weekly rail service linking Aalborg in northern Denmark with the container terminal at Aarhus, according to a company statement.  

The service gives businesses in Northern Jutland a direct rail connection to Aarhus, Denmark’s largest container port, alongside the existing direct feeder service to Hamburg. It also opens another route into the international transport networks connected through Aarhus.  

“We are very pleased to see freight trains return to the port. Businesses in Northern Jutland compete in a global market, which makes access to efficient transport solutions essential. The new rail service gives businesses more options when moving goods into and out of the region, while strengthening the link between Northern Jutland and international supply chains,” Port of Aalborg sales manager Michael Rosenkilde Lind said.  

The partnership is intended to shift some container traffic between Northern Jutland and the rest of Denmark from trucks to trains.  “There is significant potential in improving access between Northern Jutland and international container connections via Aarhus. With the opening of our Inland Hub Northern Jutland and the new rail connection to Aalborg, customers are brought closer to global supply chains through a solution that supports both efficient transport and the development of intermodal transport solutions,” APM Terminals Aarhus head of commercial Helle Almind said.  

The train will initially arrive and depart once a week. The partners will assess market demand and the potential for additional departures.  

APM Terminals is an independent division of A.P. Moller-Maersk focused on port and container-terminal operations. Its Aarhus operation runs the container terminal at the Danish port.  

Port of Aalborg A/S is the company responsible for the commercial port in Aalborg and associated logistics activities.  

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