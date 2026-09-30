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2026 September 30   14:54

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Five Dutch ports press EU for funded rollout of European port strategy

Five Dutch port companies are urging European policymakers to turn the European Port Strategy into concrete and adequately funded measures to unlock investment in energy, infrastructure and port resilience, according to their joint position paper.

Port of Amsterdam, Groningen Seaports, Port of Moerdijk, Port of Rotterdam and North Sea Port presented the Full steam ahead paper in Brussels on 29 September.

The five cooperate through the Branche Organisatie Zeehavens (BOZ).  Their proposals focus on three priorities: investment certainty, clear responsibility for strategic port infrastructure and stronger cross-border cooperation.  

The European Commission presented the European Port Strategy in March 2026, recognising ports as strategic nodes for trade, industry, energy and security. The strategy covers port competitiveness, the energy transition, security and access to financing. 

The Dutch ports argue that investment in energy infrastructure, quays, rail and inland waterway links and facilities for new energy carriers requires predictable policy, regulation and financing. They want sufficient scope for long-term arrangements and funding mechanisms, while ensuring that new rules on security and resilience do not unnecessarily delay investment.  

The group also wants the EU to clarify who will build, secure and finance infrastructure that can serve both civilian and military purposes. This includes quays, rail links, waterways, energy infrastructure and storage facilities.  

The ports are also pressing for EU investment and regulation to reflect cross-border freight flows, energy networks and industrial chains rather than being organised solely at member-state level.  

“Europe has recognised the strategic role of ports. Now it is time to turn that recognition into implementation. Ports are ready to invest, but need a European framework that enables investment rather than delaying it,” Port of Amsterdam chief executive Koen Overtoom said.  

European Sea Ports Organisation secretary-general Isabelle Ryckbost said: “Investing in ports is investing in Europe.”  

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Port of Amsterdam

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