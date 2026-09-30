UAE aluminium producer EGA signs deal with Gulftainer to route 300,000 tonnes via East Coast

Emirates Global Aluminium has signed an agreement with UAE port operator Gulftainer to route up to 300,000 tonnes of aluminium annually through the country’s East Coast, according to a company statement.

EGA will move up to 250,000 tonnes through the East Coast in the first year of the agreement, rising to as much as 300,000 tonnes in the second year. Volumes could increase further in subsequent years.

Gulftainer will develop port capabilities to accommodate EGA’s requirements as the aluminium producer diversifies its outbound logistics and expands access to global markets.

“EGA is the biggest ‘premium aluminium’ producer in the world, and our customers in more than 50 countries need our metal. We have already made considerable progress diversifying our outbound logistics to ensure reliable deliveries. Today’s agreement with Gulftainer is another important step forward,” EGA chief executive Abdulnasser Bin Kalban said.

Gulftainer group chief executive Farid Belbouab said: “This agreement goes far beyond logistics – it is about building resilience for UAE trade. By enabling Emirates Global Aluminium’s increasing logistics demand through the UAE’s East Coast, we are providing a strategic, efficient and reliable gateway to global markets. It underscores Gulftainer’s fully integrated platform in serving the nation’s most strategic industries.”

EGA supplies aluminium to more than 400 customers in over 50 countries and sold more than 2.83m tonnes of cast metal in 2025. Its aluminium is the UAE’s biggest domestically produced export after oil and gas.

EGA is an integrated aluminium producer owned by Mubadala Investment Company and Investment Corporation of Dubai, with activities spanning alumina refining, primary aluminium production and recycling.

Gulftainer is a UAE-headquartered port and logistics group whose activities include terminal operations, logistics centres, warehousing and inland transportation.