MSC fleet and orderbook hit 10.47m TEU

MSC’s combined operated fleet and firm orderbook has reached about 10.47m TEU after six more 21,700-TEU LNG dual-fuel containerships were added to its newbuilding programme at China’s Zhoushan Changhong International, according to Alphaliner.

The six ships add 130,200 TEU of capacity. MSC’s operated fleet stands at about 7.4m TEU, equal to 21.5% of global liner capacity, while its newbuilding pipeline was around 2.94m TEU before the latest addition.

The deal expands MSC’s 21,700-TEU series at the Chinese yard from 24 to 30 vessels. The latest six ships are scheduled for delivery from June 2029, while deliveries across the enlarged programme extend into 2030.

The 21,700-TEU design was developed by Zhoushan Changhong International and CIMC Offshore Research Institute in partnership with MSC and has received Approval in Principle from DNV. The multi-fuel-ready design can accommodate LNG propulsion and alternative engine configurations including ammonia.

Construction of the existing programme is already under way. Steel was cut on 22 September for hull CHB2054, the fourth 21,700-TEU vessel in the series then under construction.

The vessels are 366 metres long and 61.3 metres wide, with a design speed of 19 knots.

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company is a privately owned, family-controlled container shipping and logistics group headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. It was founded in 1970 by Gianluigi Aponte.

Zhoushan Changhong International is a Chinese shipyard.