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2026 September 30   15:10

shipbuilding

Turkish group Karpowership's Kinetics to convert Arctic Voyager into FSRU

Kinetics, an initiative of Turkish floating-power group Karpowership, will convert LNG carrier Arctic Voyager into an approximately 143,000-cbm FSRU to be named LNGT Akdeniz for delivery in the third quarter of 2028, according to a company statement.  

The multi-spec unit will have regasification capacity of 650m standard cubic feet per day, retain its Moss-type cargo tanks and have an expected economic life of 20 years after conversion.  “The global LNG market continues to show strong demand for flexible, rapidly deployable regasification infrastructure,” Kinetics general manager Mehmet Katmer said.  

The project follows the July start of construction of LNGT Karadeniz, Kinetics’ first high-capacity FSRU, designed to regasify up to 600m standard cubic feet per day.  

Karpowership and Singapore shipyard group Seatrium completed a seven-vessel FSRU conversion programme this month.  

Arctic Voyager was delivered in July 2006 by Japan’s Kawasaki Shipbuilding at Sakaide for Norway’s Snøhvit LNG project. The vessel was co-owned by Japanese shipowner K Line, Norway’s Statoil, now Equinor, Japanese trading company Mitsui & Co and Japanese shipowner Iino Kaiun, and entered a 20-year charter with the Snøhvit Sellers.  

Kinetics develops, builds, owns and operates floating LNG infrastructure and other energy platforms as a Karpowership initiative.

Karpowership is a Turkish floating-power and LNG infrastructure company. Seatrium is a Singapore-based offshore, marine and energy engineering group. Equinor is a Norwegian energy company. 

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vessel conversion

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