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2026 October 1   10:09

shipbuilding

MSC Cruises floats out LNG-powered MSC World Atlantic

MSC Cruises has floated out the 215,863-gt LNG-powered MSC World Atlantic at Chantiers de l’Atlantique in Saint-Nazaire, France, ahead of delivery in 2027, according to a company statement.  

The 333.3-metre newbuilding touched water for the first time on 26 September after leaving the French shipbuilder’s Forme B construction dock and being transferred to Basin C for completion afloat.  

Work will now focus on interiors, public areas and final technical elements before delivery next year.  MSC World Atlantic has a beam of 47 metres, 2,626 cabins and capacity for up to 6,762 passengers.  

The vessel will become the 25th ship in the MSC Cruises fleet and the fourth LNG-powered unit in its World Class series.  It is the fourth of eight World Class ships ordered by MSC Cruises at Chantiers de l’Atlantique.

MSC World Europa was delivered in 2022 and MSC World America in 2025, while MSC World Asia is due for delivery in 2026. 

MSC World Atlantic is scheduled to enter commercial service from Port Canaveral, Florida, in November 2027. It will operate alternating seven- and 14-night eastern and western Caribbean cruises, including calls at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve in the Bahamas.  

MSC Cruises is a privately owned cruise operator headquartered in Geneva and part of MSC Group.  MSC Group is a privately held Swiss-based shipping and logistics group.  

Chantiers de l’Atlantique is a French shipbuilding company based in Saint-Nazaire whose activities include the construction of large passenger ships and other complex vessels.

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