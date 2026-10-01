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2026 October 1   12:00

shipbuilding

Norwegian offshore wind owner IWS orders four CSOVs in China for $294m

Norwegian offshore wind services company Integrated Wind Solutions has ordered four Skywalker-class commissioning service operation vessels in China for about €260m ($294.3m), with deliveries scheduled for 2029 and 2030, according to a company statement.  

Its IWS Fleet subsidiary signed fixed-price turnkey contracts with Chinese shipbuilder Nantong Rainbow Offshore & Engineering Equipment at about €65m ($73.6m) per vessel.  

The company also secured options for four additional Skywalker-class CSOVs at the same firm prices, with delivery slots in 2030 and 2031.

Option prices are subject to adjustments for foreign exchange movements and costs at key sub-suppliers.  

The four firm newbuildings will increase IWS Fleet’s owned CSOV fleet from six vessels to 10. Exercising all four options would take the fleet to 14 vessels.  

The new ships will use a Kongsberg Maritime design and be equipped with three-dimensional motion-compensated cranes and gangways supplied by MacGregor Norway AS.  

IWS plans to finance the firm newbuilding programme through operating cash flow and additional debt without raising new equity.

Construction instalments will be paid during the building period, with the remaining 50% of the yard price due on delivery.  

Christopher Andersen Heidenreich, managing director of IWS Fleet and chief operating officer of Integrated Wind Solutions, said the company would work with Nantong Rainbow “to ensure the vessels are delivered on time and on budget.”  

Lars-Henrik Røren, chief executive of Integrated Wind Solutions, said the expansion was intended to increase the company’s earnings potential without an additional equity issue.  IWS Fleet has employment visibility through 2029, excluding options, under a strategic agreement covering Europe, with opportunities to pursue projects in Asia-Pacific.  

The order follows completion of IWS Fleet’s first six-vessel Skywalker programme at China Merchants Industry Holdings. IWS Sunwalker, the sixth vessel, was delivered in September 2025, completing the €288m ($326m) programme.  

Integrated Wind Solutions ASA was established in 2020 and owns about 75% of IWS Fleet. Japanese integrated trading company Sumitomo Corporation acquired 25.38% of IWS Fleet in 2024 through a €60m ($67.9m) investment.  Integrated Wind Solutions also owns offshore wind supply-chain company IWS Services A/S and holds a 49% interest in renewable-energy consultancy and asset-management company PEAK Wind Group.  

Nantong Rainbow Offshore & Engineering Equipment is a Chinese shipbuilder.

Kongsberg Maritime provides vessel design and marine technology, while MacGregor Norway AS supplies motion-compensated offshore access and lifting equipment.

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