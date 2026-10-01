CMA CGM adds 24,212-TEU LNG boxship Orsay to Asia-Europe service

French liner CMA CGM has added the 24,212-TEU LNG dual-fuel CMA CGM Orsay to its fleet for deployment on the FAL3 Asia-Europe service, according to a company statement.

The French-flagged newbuilding is the latest vessel to join a 10-ship programme that also includes CMA CGM Notre Dame and CMA CGM Pantheon.

CMA CGM Orsay, IMO 1028059, is 399.9 metres long and 61.3 metres wide and is fitted with a 63,840-kW main engine. The vessel was built in 2026 and has capacity for 24,212 TEU.

Captain Benoit Seguin and his crew will operate the vessel. Ships in the programme are compatible with biomethane and e-methane.

GTT is supplying the LNG tanks, while Bureau Veritas is responsible for certification.

Marseille-headquartered CMA CGM is a privately held shipping and logistics group operating more than 700 vessels and serving 420 ports in 184 countries. It carried 24.2m TEU in 2025 and generated revenue of $54.4bn.

GTT and Bureau Veritas are French companies involved in the 10-vessel programme, supplying LNG tank technology and certification services respectively.