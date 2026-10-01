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2026 October 1   15:24

shipbuilding

Japanese cruise operator R Yacht picks Uno for Japan’s first yacht-style ship

Japanese cruise company R Yacht has selected Uno in Okayama prefecture as the home port for SEFU, which it says will become Japan’s first yacht-style cruise ship, according to a company statement.  

The newbuild is under construction in Portugal and is scheduled for completion in 2027, with entry into service planned for 2028.  

R Yacht bases its claim that SEFU will be Japan’s first yacht-style cruise ship on the Japan Oceangoing Passenger Ship Association’s Cruise Textbook 2025.

The company defines the category as small luxury cruise ships carrying about 100 to 150 passengers and offering space and personalised service modelled on large motor yachts.  

SEFU will also have what R Yacht says is Japan’s first marina on a cruise ship, providing direct access to the sea from the stern. 

The vessel is intended to cruise the Seto Inland Sea, the Nansei Islands and other destinations around Japan. “Port of Uno” will be displayed on its stern.  

Uno, in Tamano city, developed as a maritime link between Japan’s main island of Honshu and Shikoku and is a gateway to Seto Inland Sea islands including Naoshima. 

R Yacht Co., Ltd. is a Tokyo-headquartered company within Ryobi Group. Ryobi Group is the corporate group to which R Yacht belongs.

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