Petrobras sends record 225,000-bpd P-80 platform from Singapore to Brazil

Petrobras’ highest-capacity company-owned production platform has left Singapore for Brazil’s giant Búzios field, where the 225,000-bpd P-80 is due to start production in 2027, according to a company statement.

The P-80 departed Seatrium’s Tuas Boulevard Yard on 30 September. The unit can produce 225,000 barrels of oil and process 12 million cubic metres of gas per day.

The platform is 345.3 metres long, 60 metres wide and weighs more than 100,000 tonnes.

P-80 is the first of a six-platform Petrobras series to leave the yard. P-82 is in the final stage of construction, with both units scheduled to begin production in 2027. P-83, P-84 and P-85 are earmarked for the Búzios, Atapu and Sépia fields, respectively.

“P-80 stands out not only for setting a production-capacity record among Petrobras-owned platforms, but also for bringing together some of the most advanced technologies and digital solutions for operational and energy efficiency ever incorporated into a company project,” Petrobras engineering, technology and innovation director Renata Baruzzi said.

Petrobras said building the platforms as a series is intended to reduce costs, improve yard productivity and system reliability, cut project risk and accelerate field development. P-80 is also sailing to Brazil with crew on board to support operational readiness.

P-80 process modules were built at Seatrium BrasFELS in Angra dos Reis, Brazil, while P-82 modules were built at Seatrium’s Aracruz yard in Espírito Santo.

Other construction work took place in China, Singapore and Indonesia before modules were transported to Singapore for final completion.

Petrobras contracted the platforms under an EPC model covering engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning through delivery for operation in Brazil. Búzios set monthly and daily natural gas export records in August of more than 10 million cubic metres per day and 14.1 million cubic metres per day, respectively.

Petrobras operates the field with CNOOC, CNPC and Pré-Sal Petróleo SA as partners. Petrobras, formally Petróleo Brasileiro SA, is a Brazilian mixed-capital corporation controlled by the federal government.

China National Offshore Oil Corporation is a Chinese central state-owned energy group focused on offshore oil and gas.

China National Petroleum Corporation is a Chinese central state-owned integrated energy company.

Pré-Sal Petróleo SA is a Brazilian federal public company linked to the Ministry of Mines and Energy.

Seatrium Limited is a Singapore-incorporated offshore and marine engineering group with shipyard operations in Brazil.