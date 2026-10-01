  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Petrobras sends record 225,000-bpd P-80 platform from Singapore to Brazil

2026 October 1   16:40

offshore

Petrobras sends record 225,000-bpd P-80 platform from Singapore to Brazil

Petrobras’ highest-capacity company-owned production platform has left Singapore for Brazil’s giant Búzios field, where the 225,000-bpd P-80 is due to start production in 2027, according to a company statement.  

The P-80 departed Seatrium’s Tuas Boulevard Yard on 30 September. The unit can produce 225,000 barrels of oil and process 12 million cubic metres of gas per day.  

The platform is 345.3 metres long, 60 metres wide and weighs more than 100,000 tonnes.  

P-80 is the first of a six-platform Petrobras series to leave the yard. P-82 is in the final stage of construction, with both units scheduled to begin production in 2027. P-83, P-84 and P-85 are earmarked for the Búzios, Atapu and Sépia fields, respectively. 

“P-80 stands out not only for setting a production-capacity record among Petrobras-owned platforms, but also for bringing together some of the most advanced technologies and digital solutions for operational and energy efficiency ever incorporated into a company project,” Petrobras engineering, technology and innovation director Renata Baruzzi said.  

Petrobras said building the platforms as a series is intended to reduce costs, improve yard productivity and system reliability, cut project risk and accelerate field development. P-80 is also sailing to Brazil with crew on board to support operational readiness.  

P-80 process modules were built at Seatrium BrasFELS in Angra dos Reis, Brazil, while P-82 modules were built at Seatrium’s Aracruz yard in Espírito Santo.

Other construction work took place in China, Singapore and Indonesia before modules were transported to Singapore for final completion.  

Petrobras contracted the platforms under an EPC model covering engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning through delivery for operation in Brazil.  Búzios set monthly and daily natural gas export records in August of more than 10 million cubic metres per day and 14.1 million cubic metres per day, respectively.

Petrobras operates the field with CNOOC, CNPC and Pré-Sal Petróleo SA as partners.  Petrobras, formally Petróleo Brasileiro SA, is a Brazilian mixed-capital corporation controlled by the federal government.

China National Offshore Oil Corporation is a Chinese central state-owned energy group focused on offshore oil and gas.

China National Petroleum Corporation is a Chinese central state-owned integrated energy company.

Pré-Sal Petróleo SA is a Brazilian federal public company linked to the Ministry of Mines and Energy.

Seatrium Limited is a Singapore-incorporated offshore and marine engineering group with shipyard operations in Brazil.

Topics:

Petrobras

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:35

Japan to launch seventh Taigei-class submarine in Kobe on 8 October

17:12

Aker Solutions wins three-year bp North Sea engineering deal

16:57

China Merchants seals $2.8bn Simandou VLOC deal in Guinea

15:24

Japanese cruise operator R Yacht picks Uno for Japan’s first yacht-style ship

14:30

Adani doubles Sri Lanka terminal capacity to 3.2m TEU

14:13

CMA CGM adds 24,212-TEU LNG boxship Orsay to Asia-Europe service

13:54

Saronic breaks ground on $3bn Texas shipyard

13:25

ABS study finds 15% lower costs for nuclear LNG carrier

12:53

Japanese ship completes claimed world-first hydrogen-only engine trial in Osaka Bay

12:00

Norwegian offshore wind owner IWS orders four CSOVs in China for $294m

11:20

Suez Canal Authority launches three tugs, starts five more

10:09

MSC Cruises floats out LNG-powered MSC World Atlantic

09:24

HD Hyundai launches final KDX-III Batch II Aegis destroyer

2026 September 30

18:04

Asia container ship schedule reliability falls to 32.3% as Shanghai drops to 12.2%

17:14

NYK agrees to buy 30% of Norway carbon storage project

16:44

Global container schedule reliability drops to 49.9%, lowest since 2022

16:24

GTT Marine and Normec automate continuous emissions verification for ships

15:42

Scorpio Tankers buys two China-built VLCCs for $270m

15:12

Samsung Heavy wins $227m order for two VLGCs from Bermuda shipowner

15:10

Turkish group Karpowership's Kinetics to convert Arctic Voyager into FSRU

15:08

MSC fleet and orderbook hit 10.47m TEU

15:00

UAE aluminium producer EGA signs deal with Gulftainer to route 300,000 tonnes via East Coast

14:54

Five Dutch ports press EU for funded rollout of European port strategy

14:52

Canada commits C$1.2bn to marine safety and ocean protection

14:51

APM Terminals and Aalborg port launch weekly container rail link in Denmark

14:49

Nakilat adds 88,000-cbm Energy North LPG/ammonia carrier to fleet

14:47

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries wins first DNV verification for 500-MW offshore substation

14:44

ClassNK certifies Swiss group Accelleron software used on 3,000 ships

14:02

LNG Canada partners approve expansion to double Canadian LNG output to 28m tonnes

13:41

US port authority completes 2,650-foot berth in $1.6bn Savannah overhaul

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news