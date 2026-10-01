Aker Solutions wins three-year bp North Sea engineering deal

Norwegian energy services contractor Aker Solutions has secured a three-year frame agreement with bp for engineering and integrity services across the UK energy company’s North Sea assets, according to a company statement.

The deal expands Aker Solutions’ existing work on bp’s assets west of Shetland into the central North Sea. It covers engineering, integrity management, project support and operational services.

The contract will be managed by Aker Solutions’ Life Cycle business in Aberdeen, Scotland, and is expected to support approximately 50 positions.

The initial term is three years, with two optional one-year extensions. No contract value was disclosed.

“We are proud to take on expanded responsibilities and look forward to continuing to support safe, reliable and efficient operations for bp,” said Steinar Røgenes, acting executive vice president for Aker Solutions’ Life Cycle business.

“This award strengthens our position in the UK market and supports our ambition to grow our Life Cycle business. Expanding our role across a broader asset portfolio demonstrates the value of combining technical expertise, commercial competitiveness and strong customer partnerships,” Røgenes said.

Oslo-headquartered Aker Solutions employs about 11,700 people in 13 countries. It recorded second-quarter 2026 revenue of NOK 13.1bn ($1.36bn), EBITDA before special items of NOK 1.2bn ($124.6m) and a secured order backlog of NOK 77.2bn ($8.02bn).

bp is a UK-headquartered energy company whose North Sea portfolio is focused around five key production hubs in the central North Sea and west of Shetland.