IAA PortNews: Russia unveils Port of Provideniya expansion project

The Arctic seaport’s annual container throughput is projected to reach nearly 1 million TEUs

Russia announced plans to develop the Arctic Port of Provideniya based in Chukotka Autonomous Okrug. The development project entails creating capacity to handle containerized cargo volumes of nearly 1 million TEUs per year with an actual throughput of nearly 700,000 TEUs, the IAA PortNews correspondent reported.

The projected maximum depths of the Provideniya container terminal berth will reach 14 meters.

The expansion project details were announced by Mikhail Sobolev, Deputy General Director of Anadyr Sea Port during the International Forum “Transport and Logistics Terminals of Russia: Construction, Equipment, and Modernization" in Moscow.

The project is designed to facilitate containers transshipment between standard container ships and Arc7 ice-class container ships, as well as transshipment involving Arc4 bulk carriers, he said.

The project requires at least eight Ice1 class standard container ships and ten Arc7 class container ships. Organizing such transshipment operations would save at least $1 million per round trip, Mikhail Sobolev added.

Implementing the project will also require the acquisition of two Arc5 ice-class harbor tugs. According to the submitted project schedule, design and survey works are planned for 2027–2028; the construction of a container terminal and the completion of the reconstruction of a multipurpose terminal (with a capacity of 300,000 tonnes per year) are slated for 2029–2030; and seasonal cargo transport (eight months a year) using container ships and bulk carriers is set to begin in 2031.

The investment in the Arctic port development project is expected to reach RUB 50.6 billion in 2025 prices (including VAT).

According to a report last month, Chukotka region is expected to select a key partner for the terminal's construction before the end of the year.