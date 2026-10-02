Unknown projectile hits tanker in Strait of Hormuz, sparking fire

A tanker caught fire after being hit by an unknown projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz on 1 October, according to a UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) warning.

The crew was reported safe. The extent of the damage and any environmental impact remained unknown at the time of the warning.

Authorities were investigating the strike. UKMTO advised vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz to exercise caution and report suspicious activity.

The tanker is understood to be Kuwait Oil Tanker Co’s Kuwait-flagged VLCC Kazimah III, although UKMTO did not identify the vessel, its flag, owner or cargo in Warning 147-26.

Kazimah III is a 317,250-dwt crude oil tanker built in 2006 and carries IMO number 9329693. The incident followed several other tanker security events in the Strait of Hormuz in late September, including vessels struck by unknown projectiles.