UK sanctions first three Russian-built Arc7 LNG carriers

Britain has imposed shipping and trade sanctions on Russian-flagged LNG carriers Aleksey Kosygin, Konstantin Posiet and Pyotr Stolypin, according to a Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office sanctions notice.

The three Arc7 vessels were among eight ships added to the UK sanctions list on 1 October in a package of 31 measures. The restrictions bar the vessels from UK ports and prohibit their chartering or operation, as well as specified technical, crewing, brokering and financial services.

The UK cited the carriage of Russian-origin LNG to third countries in its designations of Aleksey Kosygin and Konstantin Posiet.

Pyotr Stolypin was designated on the basis that it was likely to become involved in such shipments.

Aleksey Kosygin, the first vessel in the series, entered service in December 2025. The 172,600-cbm carrier loaded its first Arctic LNG 2 cargo in the Gulf of Ob on 28 January 2026 and discharged it into floating storage in Ura Bay on 3 February.

Konstantin Posiet, the second vessel, was named on 18 June 2026. The 300-metre, 172,600-cbm LNG carrier is designed for independent operation in ice up to 2.1 metres thick. Pyotr Stolypin was being prepared for sea trials on 2 September.

The 300-metre vessel is the third in a five-ship Arc7 series and can carry more than 172,000 cubic metres of LNG, with two further vessels under completion.

The US Treasury had previously identified Aleksey Kosygin and Pyotr Stolypin as blocked property linked to Sovcomflot in June 2024.

IMO 9904704, now Konstantin Posiet, was included under its construction name Zvezda 045.