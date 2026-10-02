MOL signs Vale deal for first 210,000-dwt tri-fuel ore carriers

Singapore-based MOL Ocean Bulk, the overseas capesize business of Japanese shipowner Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, has signed a 25-year iron ore transport contract with Vale International covering two new 210,000-dwt ore carriers, according to a company statement.

The vessels are planned as the world’s first 210,000-dwt ore carriers with tri-fuel propulsion capable of burning ethanol, methanol and conventional heavy fuel oil. Delivery is scheduled for 2030.

The ships will measure 299.95 metres in length and 50 metres in breadth and are expected to carry Vale iron ore from Brazil to destinations worldwide, primarily China. They will also be LNG- and ammonia-ready and incorporate energy-saving technologies available for newbuildings.

The fuel-flexible design is intended to allow operators to switch fuels according to availability, emissions performance and economics. Ethanol could cut lifecycle carbon emissions by about 90% compared with heavy fuel oil, depending on the fuel used.

The shipyard and construction cost have not been disclosed.

MOL Ocean Bulk is headquartered in Singapore and handles the group’s overseas capesize business.

Vale International is a subsidiary of Rio de Janeiro-headquartered Vale S.A. The Brazilian mining company operates an integrated logistics network that includes railways, maritime terminals, ports and distribution facilities.