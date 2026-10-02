  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Australian maritime safety official re-elected to chair IMO cargo committee

2026 October 2   14:32

shipping

Australian maritime safety official re-elected to chair IMO cargo committee

David Anderson, head of Vessel Safety and Cargo Regulation at the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA), has been re-elected as chair of the International Maritime Organization’s Sub-Committee on Carriage of Cargoes and Containers (CCC), according to a statement from AMSA.  

Anderson was first elected chair in 2024 and will continue in his role at AMSA while leading the IMO sub-committee.  

The CCC develops international standards for the safe transport by sea of packaged dangerous goods, solid bulk cargoes, bulk gas cargoes and containers. Its remit also covers standards for the safe use of alternative fuels and new technologies on ships.  

“The carriage of cargoes, including dangerous goods, remains a critical area of maritime safety, as each type of cargo comes with unique risks to the vessel, crew and environment,” Anderson said.  He also pointed to safety risks emerging from alternative fuels and new shipboard technologies.  “The rise of alternative fuels and new technologies, such as onboard carbon capture and storage (OCCS), introduce new risks and the Sub-Committee is dedicated to supporting their safe adoption as part of the push toward maritime decarbonisation.”  

AMSA is an Australian government statutory authority with responsibilities covering maritime safety, protection of the marine environment and search and rescue.  

The International Maritime Organization is a United Nations specialised agency responsible for developing the international regulatory framework for shipping.

Topics:

IMO

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:14

Kazakh rail logistics arm KTZ Express and Maersk plan Black Sea container route

16:45

DP World receives two of Europe’s largest quay cranes in UK

16:25

Spain installs first 1-MW pre-commercial offshore solar demonstrator at Valencia port

15:44

Samsung Heavy wins $494m LNG carrier pair from Asian owner

15:42

Vietnam enforces new ship entry and transit controls at four port border gates

15:40

US law firm Holland & Knight launches five-part Antarctic cruise compliance series

15:39

Fincantieri lays keel for second of four U212NFS submarines

15:37

Japan hits 35 ships with service restrictions over Russia links

15:04

UAE aluminium producer EGA to route 300,000 tonnes through Khorfakkan port

14:39

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding plans $634m Japan shipbuilding expansion with $254m subsidy

14:12

Shipowners order 69 alternative-fuel vessels in September, highest since October 2024

13:22

MOL signs Vale deal for first 210,000-dwt tri-fuel ore carriers

13:02

LNG shipments through Strait of Hormuz hit highest level since February

12:45

Bankrupt Romanian Damen yard cuts price 25% for fifth auction

12:25

Unknown projectile sparks fire at Saudi Arabia’s Yanbu port, halting tanker loading

11:02

UK sanctions first three Russian-built Arc7 LNG carriers

10:55

Unknown projectile hits tanker in Strait of Hormuz, sparking fire

10:25

Russian border guards detain Cyprus-flagged cargo ship bound for Estonia

09:54

IAA PortNews: Russia unveils Port of Provideniya expansion project

2026 October 1

18:07

Transocean clears US antitrust hurdle for $5.8bn Valaris takeover

17:35

Japan to launch seventh Taigei-class submarine in Kobe on 8 October

17:12

Aker Solutions wins three-year bp North Sea engineering deal

16:57

China Merchants seals $2.8bn Simandou VLOC deal in Guinea

16:40

Petrobras sends record 225,000-bpd P-80 platform from Singapore to Brazil

15:24

Japanese cruise operator R Yacht picks Uno for Japan’s first yacht-style ship

14:30

Adani doubles Sri Lanka terminal capacity to 3.2m TEU

14:13

CMA CGM adds 24,212-TEU LNG boxship Orsay to Asia-Europe service

13:54

Saronic breaks ground on $3bn Texas shipyard

13:25

ABS study finds 15% lower costs for nuclear LNG carrier

12:53

Japanese ship completes claimed world-first hydrogen-only engine trial in Osaka Bay

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news