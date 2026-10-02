Australian maritime safety official re-elected to chair IMO cargo committee

David Anderson, head of Vessel Safety and Cargo Regulation at the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA), has been re-elected as chair of the International Maritime Organization’s Sub-Committee on Carriage of Cargoes and Containers (CCC), according to a statement from AMSA.

Anderson was first elected chair in 2024 and will continue in his role at AMSA while leading the IMO sub-committee.

The CCC develops international standards for the safe transport by sea of packaged dangerous goods, solid bulk cargoes, bulk gas cargoes and containers. Its remit also covers standards for the safe use of alternative fuels and new technologies on ships.

“The carriage of cargoes, including dangerous goods, remains a critical area of maritime safety, as each type of cargo comes with unique risks to the vessel, crew and environment,” Anderson said. He also pointed to safety risks emerging from alternative fuels and new shipboard technologies. “The rise of alternative fuels and new technologies, such as onboard carbon capture and storage (OCCS), introduce new risks and the Sub-Committee is dedicated to supporting their safe adoption as part of the push toward maritime decarbonisation.”

AMSA is an Australian government statutory authority with responsibilities covering maritime safety, protection of the marine environment and search and rescue.

The International Maritime Organization is a United Nations specialised agency responsible for developing the international regulatory framework for shipping.