UAE aluminium producer EGA to route 300,000 tonnes through Khorfakkan port

Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) will route up to 250,000 tonnes of aluminium through Khorfakkan Port in the UAE in the first year of a new logistics agreement with Gulftainer, rising to up to 300,000 tonnes in the second year, according to a Gulftainer statement.

Volumes could increase further in subsequent years as EGA expands aluminium exports through the UAE’s East Coast.

Gulftainer will further develop port capabilities to accommodate EGA’s requirements.

Gulftainer group chief executive Farid Belbouab said: “This agreement goes far beyond logistics – it is about building resilience for UAE trade. By enabling Emirates Global Aluminium’s increasing logistics demand through the UAE’s East Coast, we are providing a strategic, efficient and reliable gateway to global markets. It underscores Gulftainer’s fully integrated platform in serving the nation’s most strategic industries.”

EGA chief executive Abdulnasser Bin Kalban said: “EGA is the biggest ‘premium aluminium’ producer in the world, and our customers in more than 50 countries need our metal. We have already made considerable progress diversifying our outbound logistics to ensure reliable deliveries. Today’s agreement with Gulftainer is another important step forward.”

Gulftainer is a UAE-headquartered provider of maritime, port and logistics services established in Sharjah in 1976. Its network includes ports, terminals, logistics centres, warehouses and transport facilities, with operations in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iraq and the US.

Emirates Global Aluminium is an integrated aluminium producer owned by Mubadala Investment Company of Abu Dhabi and Investment Corporation of Dubai. Its operations span alumina refining, aluminium smelting, cast-metal production and recycling, with industrial facilities in the UAE, Germany, the US and Italy.