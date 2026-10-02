  1. Home
  2. News
  3. UAE aluminium producer EGA to route 300,000 tonnes through Khorfakkan port

2026 October 2   15:04

ports

UAE aluminium producer EGA to route 300,000 tonnes through Khorfakkan port

Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) will route up to 250,000 tonnes of aluminium through Khorfakkan Port in the UAE in the first year of a new logistics agreement with Gulftainer, rising to up to 300,000 tonnes in the second year, according to a Gulftainer statement.  

Volumes could increase further in subsequent years as EGA expands aluminium exports through the UAE’s East Coast.

Gulftainer will further develop port capabilities to accommodate EGA’s requirements.  

Gulftainer group chief executive Farid Belbouab said: “This agreement goes far beyond logistics – it is about building resilience for UAE trade. By enabling Emirates Global Aluminium’s increasing logistics demand through the UAE’s East Coast, we are providing a strategic, efficient and reliable gateway to global markets. It underscores Gulftainer’s fully integrated platform in serving the nation’s most strategic industries.”  

EGA chief executive Abdulnasser Bin Kalban said: “EGA is the biggest ‘premium aluminium’ producer in the world, and our customers in more than 50 countries need our metal. We have already made considerable progress diversifying our outbound logistics to ensure reliable deliveries. Today’s agreement with Gulftainer is another important step forward.”  

Gulftainer is a UAE-headquartered provider of maritime, port and logistics services established in Sharjah in 1976. Its network includes ports, terminals, logistics centres, warehouses and transport facilities, with operations in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iraq and the US.  

Emirates Global Aluminium is an integrated aluminium producer owned by Mubadala Investment Company of Abu Dhabi and Investment Corporation of Dubai. Its operations span alumina refining, aluminium smelting, cast-metal production and recycling, with industrial facilities in the UAE, Germany, the US and Italy.

Topics:

ports

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:14

Kazakh rail logistics arm KTZ Express and Maersk plan Black Sea container route

16:45

DP World receives two of Europe’s largest quay cranes in UK

16:25

Spain installs first 1-MW pre-commercial offshore solar demonstrator at Valencia port

15:44

Samsung Heavy wins $494m LNG carrier pair from Asian owner

15:42

Vietnam enforces new ship entry and transit controls at four port border gates

15:40

US law firm Holland & Knight launches five-part Antarctic cruise compliance series

15:39

Fincantieri lays keel for second of four U212NFS submarines

15:37

Japan hits 35 ships with service restrictions over Russia links

14:39

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding plans $634m Japan shipbuilding expansion with $254m subsidy

14:32

Australian maritime safety official re-elected to chair IMO cargo committee

14:12

Shipowners order 69 alternative-fuel vessels in September, highest since October 2024

13:22

MOL signs Vale deal for first 210,000-dwt tri-fuel ore carriers

13:02

LNG shipments through Strait of Hormuz hit highest level since February

12:45

Bankrupt Romanian Damen yard cuts price 25% for fifth auction

12:25

Unknown projectile sparks fire at Saudi Arabia’s Yanbu port, halting tanker loading

11:02

UK sanctions first three Russian-built Arc7 LNG carriers

10:55

Unknown projectile hits tanker in Strait of Hormuz, sparking fire

10:25

Russian border guards detain Cyprus-flagged cargo ship bound for Estonia

09:54

IAA PortNews: Russia unveils Port of Provideniya expansion project

2026 October 1

18:07

Transocean clears US antitrust hurdle for $5.8bn Valaris takeover

17:35

Japan to launch seventh Taigei-class submarine in Kobe on 8 October

17:12

Aker Solutions wins three-year bp North Sea engineering deal

16:57

China Merchants seals $2.8bn Simandou VLOC deal in Guinea

16:40

Petrobras sends record 225,000-bpd P-80 platform from Singapore to Brazil

15:24

Japanese cruise operator R Yacht picks Uno for Japan’s first yacht-style ship

14:30

Adani doubles Sri Lanka terminal capacity to 3.2m TEU

14:13

CMA CGM adds 24,212-TEU LNG boxship Orsay to Asia-Europe service

13:54

Saronic breaks ground on $3bn Texas shipyard

13:25

ABS study finds 15% lower costs for nuclear LNG carrier

12:53

Japanese ship completes claimed world-first hydrogen-only engine trial in Osaka Bay

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news