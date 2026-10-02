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2026 October 2   17:14

Maersk

Kazakh rail logistics arm KTZ Express and Maersk plan Black Sea container route

Kazakhstan’s KTZ Express and Maersk have presented a joint plan to expand container exports via the Middle Corridor and the Black Sea, according to a company statement.  

The proposal was presented in Almaty on 30 September by KTZ Express acting chief executive Aibek Kapar and Sedef Ayhan, Maersk’s managing director for the East Mediterranean area.  

The companies are targeting broader access for Kazakh exporters to China, Europe and other overseas markets. Maersk confirmed its interest in expanding joint services with KTZ Express, including the maritime leg of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route across the Black Sea and connections with its global shipping network.  

“Our task is to provide Kazakhstani exporters with clear, efficient and competitive logistics solutions that enable them to enter new markets,” Kapar said.  

KTZ Express is also expanding its maritime fleet, container flatcar fleet and air cargo capabilities while developing terminals in Kazakhstan and abroad at major cargo generation and distribution points.  

Ayhan said Maersk was ready to support Kazakh exporters seeking access to new markets. Kapar said Kazakh products are already moving in containers to Türkiye and European markets.  The 30 September statement did not identify Poti or any other Georgian Black Sea port as part of the new proposal. Maersk has previously identified Poti, Georgia, as a main gateway connecting its ocean network with Central Asian inland services, while KTZ Express includes the port among the Georgian hubs on the Middle Corridor.  

The latest talks follow cooperation agreements signed by KTZ Express and A.P. Moller-Maersk in Brussels in June covering multimodal transport, international logistics services and development of the Middle Corridor.

Maersk has operated a regular multimodal service on the corridor since April 2022, linking China with Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, the Black Sea and Romania, with onward connections in Europe.  

KTZ Express is a subsidiary of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, Kazakhstan’s national railway company, providing multimodal freight, terminal, warehousing and forwarding services across international transport corridors.  

A.P. Moller-Maersk is a Danish integrated logistics company operating Ocean, Logistics & Services and Terminals businesses in more than 130 countries.

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