KOTUG buys majority stake in UAE’s Vortex Offshore

Dutch maritime group KOTUG International has acquired a majority stake in Dubai-based Vortex Offshore, adding 11 operational offshore vessels and 4 newbuildings to its Middle East platform, according to a company statement.

Vortex Offshore’s fleet supports offshore energy operations, marine transportation, towage and related maritime activities across the Middle East. The company has 4 additional offshore vessels under construction.

KOTUG already operates in the region from its Dubai office, with activities including subsea services, vessel management and maritime operations for customers across the Middle East and Africa. Vortex Offshore will retain its existing name and management structure following the transaction.

“This acquisition is a significant step in KOTUG’s long-term growth strategy,” KOTUG International president and CEO Ard-Jan Kooren said. “By joining forces with Vortex Offshore, we are substantially expanding our operational footprint, fleet and service capabilities in the region.”

Vortex Offshore managing director Edwin Westerhof said KOTUG’s international network and maritime expertise would support further growth while allowing Vortex Offshore to retain its regional knowledge, relationships and entrepreneurial culture.

KOTUG International B.V. is a family-owned maritime services company with roots dating to 1911. Its activities include harbour, offshore and terminal towage, chartering and salvage, subsea services, ship management, newbuilding projects, training and consultancy, procurement and logistics.

Vortex Offshore is a privately held maritime transportation and logistics services company founded in 2010 and headquartered in Dubai. Its services include rig moving, port and offshore terminal support, vessel management, crewing, chartering and brokerage, and marine bunker supply.