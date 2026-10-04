DP World lifts Canadian box terminal capacity 65% as payroll hours rise 59%

DP World has lifted annual capacity at its Centerm container terminal in Vancouver from 900,000 TEU to 1.5m TEU, while waterfront payroll hours have risen 59%, according to a company statement.

The figures come from Technology, Training & Job Growth at Canada’s West Coast Ports: 2009 to 2025, a KPMG LLP study prepared for the British Columbia Maritime Employers Association. DP World highlighted the findings on 1 October after the study was released on 16 September.

Payroll hours at Centerm increased from 835,000 in 2019 to 1.328m in 2025, while foreperson headcount rose 75%. The capacity increase was achieved with a 15% expansion in the terminal footprint.

The modernisation included a 75-metre berth extension, additional on-terminal rail capacity, automated truck gates, upgraded planning systems and remote semi-automated equipment.

“Modernization and workforce growth can go hand in hand,” said Doug Smith, chief executive of DP World in Canada. Across Canada’s West Coast ports, the active waterfront workforce increased from about 5,100 people in 2009 to about 8,700 in 2025, while total payroll hours rose 83% from about 4.9m to 9m. Cargo volumes increased by more than 70% over the same period.

Waterfront employers have invested C$377m ($264.9m) in training and upskilling since 2010.

DP World is headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and operates across more than 75 countries. It has more than 125,000 employees across six continents. Its Americas business has more than 16,000 employees across 12 countries, with 14 ports and terminals and more than 40 warehouses.