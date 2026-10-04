  1. Home
  2. News
  3. DP World lifts Canadian box terminal capacity 65% as payroll hours rise 59%

2026 October 4   00:45

ports

DP World lifts Canadian box terminal capacity 65% as payroll hours rise 59%

DP World has lifted annual capacity at its Centerm container terminal in Vancouver from 900,000 TEU to 1.5m TEU, while waterfront payroll hours have risen 59%, according to a company statement.  

The figures come from Technology, Training & Job Growth at Canada’s West Coast Ports: 2009 to 2025, a KPMG LLP study prepared for the British Columbia Maritime Employers Association. DP World highlighted the findings on 1 October after the study was released on 16 September.  

Payroll hours at Centerm increased from 835,000 in 2019 to 1.328m in 2025, while foreperson headcount rose 75%. The capacity increase was achieved with a 15% expansion in the terminal footprint.  

The modernisation included a 75-metre berth extension, additional on-terminal rail capacity, automated truck gates, upgraded planning systems and remote semi-automated equipment.  

“Modernization and workforce growth can go hand in hand,” said Doug Smith, chief executive of DP World in Canada.  Across Canada’s West Coast ports, the active waterfront workforce increased from about 5,100 people in 2009 to about 8,700 in 2025, while total payroll hours rose 83% from about 4.9m to 9m. Cargo volumes increased by more than 70% over the same period.  

Waterfront employers have invested C$377m ($264.9m) in training and upskilling since 2010.  

DP World is headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and operates across more than 75 countries. It has more than 125,000 employees across six continents. Its Americas business has more than 16,000 employees across 12 countries, with 14 ports and terminals and more than 40 warehouses.  

Topics:

DP World

Port of Vancouver

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

23:21

AD Ports buys Brazil agri-bulk operator for record $835m

23:20

Navios says vessel prices hit historic highs in strong market

23:18

Hungary reviews $226m Trieste terminal in Italy before landside work starts

23:16

Trump rejects South Korea challenge to $54bn Alaska LNG investment

23:14

US Coast Guard intercepts Comoros-flagged boxship carrying fuel to Cuba

04:48

Cayman bulker owner Cetus buys 10 ships from China’s Seacon for $133.6m

03:44

Dutch LNG terminal Gate commissions fourth Rotterdam tank, lifts capacity to 20 bcm

2026 October 2

18:04

KOTUG buys majority stake in UAE’s Vortex Offshore

17:14

Kazakh rail logistics arm KTZ Express and Maersk plan Black Sea container route

16:45

DP World receives two of Europe’s largest quay cranes in UK

16:25

Spain installs first 1-MW pre-commercial offshore solar demonstrator at Valencia port

15:44

Samsung Heavy wins $494m LNG carrier pair from Asian owner

15:42

Vietnam enforces new ship entry and transit controls at four port border gates

15:40

US law firm Holland & Knight launches five-part Antarctic cruise compliance series

15:39

Fincantieri lays keel for second of four U212NFS submarines

15:37

Japan hits 35 ships with service restrictions over Russia links

15:04

UAE aluminium producer EGA to route 300,000 tonnes through Khorfakkan port

14:39

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding plans $634m Japan shipbuilding expansion with $254m subsidy

14:32

Australian maritime safety official re-elected to chair IMO cargo committee

14:12

Shipowners order 69 alternative-fuel vessels in September, highest since October 2024

13:22

MOL signs Vale deal for first 210,000-dwt tri-fuel ore carriers

13:02

LNG shipments through Strait of Hormuz hit highest level since February

12:45

Bankrupt Romanian Damen yard cuts price 25% for fifth auction

12:25

Unknown projectile sparks fire at Saudi Arabia’s Yanbu port, halting tanker loading

11:02

UK sanctions first three Russian-built Arc7 LNG carriers

10:55

Unknown projectile hits tanker in Strait of Hormuz, sparking fire

10:25

Russian border guards detain Cyprus-flagged cargo ship bound for Estonia

09:54

IAA PortNews: Russia unveils Port of Provideniya expansion project

2026 October 1

18:07

Transocean clears US antitrust hurdle for $5.8bn Valaris takeover

17:35

Japan to launch seventh Taigei-class submarine in Kobe on 8 October

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news