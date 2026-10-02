DP World receives two of Europe’s largest quay cranes in UK

Two of Europe’s largest quay cranes have arrived at DP World’s London Gateway terminal in the UK, with another pair due at Southampton the following week, according to a company statement.

The first pair arrived fully assembled aboard Zhen Hua 31 on 25 September after a voyage from Shanghai. Each weighs more than 2,000 tonnes and stands nearly 150 metres high.

The cranes will be installed at London Gateway’s all-electric Berth 5, under construction as part of a £1 billion ($1.32 billion) expansion due to enter service in 2027. They can make consecutive tandem lifts of two 40-foot containers and handle containerships of up to 24,000 TEU.

A further two cranes are scheduled for delivery to Berth 5 in the coming months.

The Southampton pair will follow two similar cranes delivered in June. The four cranes being added at the terminal in 2026 represent a £60 million ($79.3 million) investment and will increase its quay crane fleet to 16.

“These new quay cranes represent another major investment in that infrastructure, which is boosting UK productivity, employment and national income,” said Kris Adams, DP World chief executive for UK Ports & Terminals.

London Gateway and Southampton handled more than 5 million TEU in 2025. London Gateway processed a record 3 million TEU, up more than 50% year on year, while the two terminals together handled 46% of UK containerised trade. The wider London Gateway expansion will add two all-electric berths and a second rail terminal, taking the port to six operational berths.

DP World is a Dubai-headquartered global ports and logistics group with operations spanning ports and terminals, logistics, marine services and economic zones. It recorded revenue of $24.4 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $6.4 billion in 2025, while its ports and terminals handled 93.4 million TEU.