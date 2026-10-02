  1. Home
  2. News
  3. DP World receives two of Europe’s largest quay cranes in UK

2026 October 2   16:45

ports

DP World receives two of Europe’s largest quay cranes in UK

Two of Europe’s largest quay cranes have arrived at DP World’s London Gateway terminal in the UK, with another pair due at Southampton the following week, according to a company statement.  

The first pair arrived fully assembled aboard Zhen Hua 31 on 25 September after a voyage from Shanghai. Each weighs more than 2,000 tonnes and stands nearly 150 metres high.  

The cranes will be installed at London Gateway’s all-electric Berth 5, under construction as part of a £1 billion ($1.32 billion) expansion due to enter service in 2027. They can make consecutive tandem lifts of two 40-foot containers and handle containerships of up to 24,000 TEU.

A further two cranes are scheduled for delivery to Berth 5 in the coming months.  

The Southampton pair will follow two similar cranes delivered in June. The four cranes being added at the terminal in 2026 represent a £60 million ($79.3 million) investment and will increase its quay crane fleet to 16.  

“These new quay cranes represent another major investment in that infrastructure, which is boosting UK productivity, employment and national income,” said Kris Adams, DP World chief executive for UK Ports & Terminals.  

London Gateway and Southampton handled more than 5 million TEU in 2025. London Gateway processed a record 3 million TEU, up more than 50% year on year, while the two terminals together handled 46% of UK containerised trade.  The wider London Gateway expansion will add two all-electric berths and a second rail terminal, taking the port to six operational berths. 

DP World is a Dubai-headquartered global ports and logistics group with operations spanning ports and terminals, logistics, marine services and economic zones. It recorded revenue of $24.4 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $6.4 billion in 2025, while its ports and terminals handled 93.4 million TEU.

Topics:

DP World

crane

Port of London

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:14

Kazakh rail logistics arm KTZ Express and Maersk plan Black Sea container route

16:25

Spain installs first 1-MW pre-commercial offshore solar demonstrator at Valencia port

15:44

Samsung Heavy wins $494m LNG carrier pair from Asian owner

15:42

Vietnam enforces new ship entry and transit controls at four port border gates

15:40

US law firm Holland & Knight launches five-part Antarctic cruise compliance series

15:39

Fincantieri lays keel for second of four U212NFS submarines

15:37

Japan hits 35 ships with service restrictions over Russia links

15:04

UAE aluminium producer EGA to route 300,000 tonnes through Khorfakkan port

14:39

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding plans $634m Japan shipbuilding expansion with $254m subsidy

14:32

Australian maritime safety official re-elected to chair IMO cargo committee

14:12

Shipowners order 69 alternative-fuel vessels in September, highest since October 2024

13:22

MOL signs Vale deal for first 210,000-dwt tri-fuel ore carriers

13:02

LNG shipments through Strait of Hormuz hit highest level since February

12:45

Bankrupt Romanian Damen yard cuts price 25% for fifth auction

12:25

Unknown projectile sparks fire at Saudi Arabia’s Yanbu port, halting tanker loading

11:02

UK sanctions first three Russian-built Arc7 LNG carriers

10:55

Unknown projectile hits tanker in Strait of Hormuz, sparking fire

10:25

Russian border guards detain Cyprus-flagged cargo ship bound for Estonia

09:54

IAA PortNews: Russia unveils Port of Provideniya expansion project

2026 October 1

18:07

Transocean clears US antitrust hurdle for $5.8bn Valaris takeover

17:35

Japan to launch seventh Taigei-class submarine in Kobe on 8 October

17:12

Aker Solutions wins three-year bp North Sea engineering deal

16:57

China Merchants seals $2.8bn Simandou VLOC deal in Guinea

16:40

Petrobras sends record 225,000-bpd P-80 platform from Singapore to Brazil

15:24

Japanese cruise operator R Yacht picks Uno for Japan’s first yacht-style ship

14:30

Adani doubles Sri Lanka terminal capacity to 3.2m TEU

14:13

CMA CGM adds 24,212-TEU LNG boxship Orsay to Asia-Europe service

13:54

Saronic breaks ground on $3bn Texas shipyard

13:25

ABS study finds 15% lower costs for nuclear LNG carrier

12:53

Japanese ship completes claimed world-first hydrogen-only engine trial in Osaka Bay

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news