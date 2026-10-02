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2026 October 2   16:25

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Spain installs first 1-MW pre-commercial offshore solar demonstrator at Valencia port

Spain’s first pre-commercial offshore solar demonstrator has been fully installed at the Port of Valencia, with the 1-MW project now entering testing after deployment of its second 500-kW platform, according to Valenciaport.  

BlueNewables developed the project with support from Naturgy. The two 500-kW PV-bos platforms, Paiporta and Catarroja, were built at the San Enrique shipyard in Vigo.  

Testing and monitoring in the port will assess the technology’s performance, operation, maintenance and integration into port infrastructure under real marine conditions.  

The Port Authority of Valencia is developing infrastructure capable of connecting marine renewable-energy demonstrators to the electricity grid. The installation forms part of RENMARINAS VALENCIAPORT, funded by IDAE through the European Union’s NextGenerationEU programme.  

Naturgy and BlueNewables will collaborate for two years during testing and subsequent monitoring, exchanging technical, operational, strategic and economic information.

The work will cover performance data, technical incidents, costs and operational lessons.  The two platforms were also visited during the 16th ENERMAR Technical Conference in Valencia.

They were named after Paiporta and Catarroja, two municipalities badly affected by the 2024 DANA floods.  

BlueNewables is a Spanish engineering consultancy focused on marine renewable energy, providing engineering, project development and technical services for floating offshore wind and solar projects. It also develops proprietary floating renewable-energy technologies including PV-bos.  

Naturgy Energy Group SA is a Spanish multinational energy group active in electricity and gas generation, distribution, supply and marketing across more than 20 countries.  

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