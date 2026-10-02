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2026 October 2   15:37

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Japan hits 35 ships with service restrictions over Russia links

Japan has placed 35 ships under a new permission regime covering maritime, repair, insurance and financial services as part of a wider Russia-related sanctions package, according to a [joint statement by Japan’s foreign, finance and industry ministries.  

The measures took effect on 2 October. Services covered by the regime include maritime transport, seafarer recruitment and dispatch, pilotage, ship repair, insurance and financial services. Capital transactions linked to the sale of the listed vessels, including loans and guarantees, also require approval.  

Contracts signed before 2 October are exempt where obligations are performed before 1 November. Emergency services needed to save lives, provide disaster relief or address other urgent situations are exempt, while humanitarian cases may be licensed.  

Japan’s guidance links the 35 ships to Russia’s “shadow fleet”, which it says is used to transport Russian crude oil and petroleum products and generate energy revenue while circumventing sanctions. The vessels are identified by IMO number.  

The package also imposes asset-freeze and transaction restrictions on 33 organisations and nine individuals: Vladislav Kostin of JSC VNIIR Progress; Artem Yamshchikov of OOO TSK Vektor; Dmitry Lelikov and Vasily Brovko of Rostec; Igor Khomenko and Sergei Ushko of LLC TROS; Vladislav Lobaev, former president of the Lobaev Foundation; Aleksandr Sychugov of JSC Voskresensky Aggregation Factory; and Aleksandr Zakharov, owner of LLC CST. Their citizenship is not stated in the supplied material.  

Export restrictions also cover Turkey-based Solid Tarim Inovasyon Anonim Sirketi and UAE-based Amegino FZE, Auto Parts East FZCO and MOTO Export DWC LLC.

The package also adds controls on exports of goods that could strengthen Russia’s industrial base.  

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