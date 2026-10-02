Fincantieri lays keel for second of four U212NFS submarines

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri has laid the keel for the second of four next-generation U212NFS submarines for the Italian Navy at its Muggiano yard, with delivery scheduled for 2030, according to a company statement.

The four-submarine programme also covers related logistic support and is managed through OCCAR, the Organisation for Joint Armament Cooperation, which manages multinational defence procurement programmes.

The U212NFS class is an evolution of the U212A design, with a higher level of Italian-developed technology and greater integration of onboard systems.

Italian-developed equipment includes a lithium-ion propulsion battery and a new combat management system aimed at improving stealth, endurance, efficiency and cyber resilience.

Fincantieri is design authority and prime contractor for the programme. Its scope has recently been expanded through a contractual integration covering additional technological capabilities and integrated logistic support throughout the submarines’ lifecycle.

The Muggiano yard has more than a century of submarine-building experience and has constructed more than 100 submarines.

Fincantieri is an Italian shipbuilding group whose activities include cruise, naval and specialised vessel construction, as well as marine systems, electronics, cybersecurity and lifecycle support services.