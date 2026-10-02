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2026 October 2   15:42

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Vietnam enforces new ship entry and transit controls at four port border gates

Vietnam has brought a new vessel-control regime into force at four port border gates administered by the Ministry of Public Security, according to an official government notice.  Decree 289/2026/ND-CP took effect on 1 October at My Tho, Vinh Long, Can Tho and Hau Giang, covering Vietnamese and foreign vessels, crew members, passengers and other means of transport.  

Ships entering Vietnam’s maritime border area must complete entry formalities at the first port border gate they reach. Foreign vessels leaving the country must complete exit procedures at their final port before crossing Vietnam’s maritime border, while Vietnamese vessels must do so at their last port before leaving Vietnamese waters.  

Ships transiting the maritime border area must complete transit formalities on entry. Masters are responsible for crew, passengers and cargo and must preserve seals and immigration documents during the passage.  People may not leave the vessel, other craft may not come alongside and other activities require approval from Vietnamese authorities, subject to exemptions provided under the rules.  

The decree also provides for electronic procedures through Vietnam’s National Single Window, while manual processing remains available in specified cases.  

Port checkpoint police may board vessels where there is a stowaway, evidence of a security or public-order violation, suspected incomplete or inaccurate crew or passenger declarations, or grounds to suspect forged passports or other international travel documents.  

For ships transferring between Vietnamese ports under manual procedures, documents must be submitted within two hours of safely berthing or within four hours of safely anchoring elsewhere in port waters. Police at the receiving port must complete their review within 30 minutes before cargo operations and other scheduled activities can begin.  

The decree was issued on 21 July and signed on behalf of the Vietnamese government by Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc.  

Similar first-port and last-port requirements already existed under Decree 77/2017/ND-CP. The new decree creates a dedicated framework for port border gates administered by the Ministry of Public Security, covering declarations, documentation, inspections, information exchange and electronic procedures.

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