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2026 October 4   11:58

accident

100-mph winds knock out all three ship-to-shore cranes at US port in Guam

All three ship-to-shore gantry cranes at Guam’s only commercial seaport remained out of service on Sunday after one broke free in extreme winds and slammed into the other two, according to a Port Authority of Guam statement.  

The accident occurred at about 9:30 p.m. on Friday, October 2, when Gantry Crane 6 travelled about 1,000 feet along its rail system before colliding with Cranes 5 and 4, pushing the units several hundred feet farther along the dock. No injuries were reported.  

Crane-mounted gauges registered winds of 100 mph at the time. Guam was not under a tropical storm or typhoon warning. National Weather Service forecasts had called for southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph and gusts of 45 to 50 mph, while later bulletins warned of occasional gusts above 60 mph at Guam and Rota.  Crane 6 was left off its rails and secured, while Crane 5 had one wheel off the rail. Crane 4 remained on the rails and was considered the quickest option for restoring ship-to-shore capacity.  

Strong winds halted elevated inspections on Saturday, with recovery work due to resume on Sunday if conditions allowed.  

Guam contractor Smithbridge was due to deploy two cranes to rerail Crane 6. Crews were also preparing to rerail Crane 5 and move both units clear of the vessel operating area.  A crane specialist from US shipping company Matson was due to arrive from Hawaii on Sunday to assist, while Crane 4 remained under assessment.  “Our teams and technical partners are working with urgency to safely restore our crane capacity and get the Port back on its feet,” Port General Manager Rory J. Respicio said. 

The three existing cranes are more than 40 years old. The US Maritime Administration has awarded $59.6m towards three replacement ship-to-shore cranes under a project valued at about $74.5m, including roughly $14.9m from Port Authority reserves. The new equipment is expected to reduce vessel waiting times by 15% to 20%.  

The Port Authority of Guam is an autonomous public corporation of the Government of Guam, established in 1975. It operates the Jose D. Leon Guerrero Commercial Port in Piti, which handles more than 90% of the island’s imports.  Smithbridge Guam has operated on the island since 1992 as part of a family-owned Pacific construction group.  

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