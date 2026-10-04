Norwegian chemical tanker Xanthia collides with two cargo ships near Ålesund, Norway

Norwegian chemical tanker Xanthia collided with two cargo ships near Ålesund, Norway, early on 4 October, leaving one cargo vessel taking on water but causing no injuries, according to Møre og Romsdal police.

Norway's Joint Rescue Coordination Centre for southern Norway received a mayday call over coastal radio at 01:37 local time.

The three vessels, measuring between about 80 metres and 147 metres, were all under way in Valderhaugfjorden. Two were heading north and one south when the collision occurred on the eastern side of Valderøya towards Hamnøya.

The 17,031-dwt, Norwegian-flagged Xanthia is operated by Utkilen and measures 147.3 metres in length. Utkilen chief executive Siri-Anne Mjåtvedt confirmed the tanker's involvement.

Xanthia did not suffer water ingress and remained safely at anchor while possible damage was assessed. It had been sailing from Elnesvågen in Norway to Förby in Finland. One of the two unidentified cargo ships suffered water ingress, but its crew had the situation under control and no leak was reported.

Norwegian frigate KNM Fridtjof Nansen, a Norwegian Society for Sea Rescue vessel, civilian ships and a rescue helicopter joined the response. The helicopter returned to base after it became clear that no evacuation was required.

Two of the vessels proceeded to berth under their own power, while the third anchored outside Ålesund. The rescue operation was later ended after all three vessels reached safety.

The cause of the collision has not been established. Police opened an investigation.

Utkilen is a Norwegian shipping company specialising in the carriage of chemicals and other liquid bulk cargoes. Its fleet comprises 15 chemical tankers ranging from about 6,000 dwt to 17,000 dwt. Xanthia was built in 2003, is registered in the Norwegian International Ship Register and is classed by DNV.