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2026 October 5   06:24

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US dry bulk shipments to China more than double in first nine months of 2026

US dry bulk shipments to China jumped 104% year on year in the first three quarters of 2026, driven by a 176% surge in grain volumes, according to a BIMCO market analysis.  

The recovery followed weaker trade in 2025 and a November agreement that lowered Chinese tariffs on US grain and set import targets for US soybeans.  

Coal shipments increased 44% year on year and petroleum coke volumes rose 33%. Despite the rebound, US coal shipments to China remained 77% below their 2024 level, while higher petcoke flows were also supported by reduced shipments from Saudi Arabia.  

Total US dry bulk shipments to China reached about 24m tonnes in the first nine months of 2026, compared with roughly 14.5m tonnes in all of 2025 and more than 50m tonnes in 2024.  Panamax bulkers carried 68% of the volumes and supramaxes another 28%, with the latter benefiting particularly from stronger petcoke trade.  

“US grain shipments are expected to ramp up further,” BIMCO shipping analysis manager Filipe Gouveia said, citing the fourth-quarter harvest and export season for US soybeans and maize.  China committed to buying at least 25m tonnes of US soybeans annually in 2026, 2027 and 2028.  

A tariff framework agreed in September covers about $30bn of imports on each side. More than 90% of the products covered are set to have additional bilateral tariffs removed and return to most-favoured-nation rates after domestic procedures are completed.

The Chinese list includes agricultural goods and coal.  China is also expected to import at least 10m tonnes of US coal in 2027 and another 10m tonnes in 2028. BIMCO estimates those volumes would roughly double bilateral coal shipments, leaving the trade about 2m tonnes short of its 2024 level.  

US coal voyages to China are around four times longer than the average voyage for Chinese coal imports, increasing their contribution to dry bulk tonne-mile demand.  

BIMCO is a Denmark-headquartered international shipping association founded in 1905. It has about 2,100 members in 120 countries representing roughly two-thirds of global shipping tonnage, with offices in Athens, Brussels, Copenhagen, Houston, London, Shanghai and Singapore.

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