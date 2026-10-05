South Korean and Japanese shipyards boost robotics as China takes 63% of orders

South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean says AI now assists 67% of indoor welding at its Geoje yard, with full automation of indoor welding targeted by 2030, according to a company statement. The shipbuilder is also targeting 50% AI adoption in surface preparation and painting by the end of the decade as it expands automation across production.

Hanwha Ocean signed an agreement with South Korea’s Korea Institute of Robot Convergence on 30 September to jointly develop and test autonomous work robots, industrial manufacturing humanoids and AI-based robotic systems for shipbuilding.

The push comes as South Korean yards contend with a shrinking skilled workforce. Employment at the country’s shipyards stands at about 125,000, compared with roughly 200,000 at its 2014 peak. China secured 63% of global newbuilding orders by compensated gross tonnage in 2025, compared with 21% for South Korea.

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering is pursuing its own automation programme, targeting an autonomous shipyard by 2030 using AI, advanced robots and automated production equipment to minimise human intervention. Its Future of Shipyard programme targets a 30% increase in productivity and a 30% improvement in production lead time.

The South Korean group is also developing humanoid welding robots with HD Hyundai Robotics, US humanoid robotics specialist Persona AI and South Korean robot engineering company VAZIL Company. A prototype is targeted for completion in 2026, with on-site demonstrations and commercialisation planned from 2027.

Japanese shipbuilders are moving in the same direction. Imabari Shipbuilding is expanding digitalisation and robotisation as it seeks to increase production amid labour shortages.

Japanese industrial robotics manufacturer FANUC and technology group Hitachi agreed on 30 September to jointly develop Physical AI for industrial applications including shipbuilding, with customer deployment planned from fiscal 2027.