Six-week-old Greek-managed tanker hit by unknown projectile in Strait of Hormuz

The six-week-old, Greek-managed, Liberia-flagged 115,057-dwt Aframax/LR2 tanker Lipsi was struck by an unknown projectile in the Strait of Hormuz on 4 October, damaging its engine room, according to UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

The crew were safe and no environmental impact had been recorded. The strike left Lipsi drifting at 26°16.0'N, 056°32.8'E, about 3.9 nautical miles northeast of Jazirat Um Al Fayarin. Neither the weapon nor the attacker was identified. There is therefore no official basis to determine whether Lipsi was hit by a missile or a drone.

Lipsi, IMO 1025033, was delivered on 24 August 2026 by Shanhaiguan Shipbuilding to Dynacom Tankers Management. The tanker’s registered owner is a Hong Kong-based leasing company, while its beneficial ownership is linked to CMB Financial Leasing.

The Joint Maritime Information Center recorded as many as four attacks in the Strait of Hormuz over the 72 hours from 2 to 4 October.

Dynacom also had two tankers hit in the region in July. Kavomaleas was struck by two projectiles of unknown origin, while the 2026-built VLCC Acheloos was also hit.

Dynacom Tankers Management is a Greek tanker management company headquartered in Glyfada, near Athens. Founded in 1991, it manages an international fleet of crude and product tankers with total capacity exceeding 8.1m dwt.