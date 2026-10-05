Gunvor becomes Centalion and plans Singapore headquarters move

Global commodities trader Gunvor Group has changed its name to Centalion Group and plans to redomicile its corporate headquarters from Cyprus to Singapore, according to a company statement.

The new name took effect on 2 October after a referendum of the employee-owned partnership. The planned transfer of the corporate domicile remains subject to local regulatory approvals and documentation requirements, with the existing legal entity due to move to Singapore rather than being replaced by a new corporate structure.

Centalion cited Singapore’s legal and business environment, financial and trading infrastructure and international business community as factors behind the move. The group has had a presence in Singapore since 2006, while its principal trading offices will remain in Singapore, Geneva and Houston.

Chairman and chief executive Gary Pedersen, a US citizen based in Houston, said: “The name Centalion reflects who we are: one team, moving together, at the heart of the global energy markets.”

The rebranding follows a partnership referendum held in July after six months of employee engagement and market-positioning work. It comes less than a year after a management-led buyout completed in December 2025, when Swedish trader Torbjörn Törnqvist sold his entire holding to existing employees, leaving the business wholly employee-owned with no outside shareholders.

The new identity will be introduced across subsidiaries, trading offices and other locations over the coming months. Existing contracts, banking relationships and other commercial arrangements will remain unaffected.

The company traded record volumes in the first half of 2026 and employs more than 2,000 people globally, with trading hubs in Calgary, Geneva, Houston, London, Singapore and Stamford.

Centalion, formerly Gunvor, was co-founded in 2000 by Russian businessman Gennady Timchenko and Swedish trader Torbjörn Törnqvist. Its activities span crude and refined products, natural gas and LNG, power and battery storage, biofuels, carbon credits, metals and minerals, shipping and energy infrastructure. For 2025, the group posted revenue of $144bn on volumes of 253m tonnes, gross profit of $1.63bn and net income of $104m, or $567m on an adjusted basis. Equity stood at $6.1bn at year-end. Natural gas, LNG and power generated its strongest trading result in 2025, followed by crude oil and oil products, while metals contributed about 10% of gross profit.