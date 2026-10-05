  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Gunvor becomes Centalion and plans Singapore headquarters move

2026 October 5   12:06

shipping

Gunvor becomes Centalion and plans Singapore headquarters move

Global commodities trader Gunvor Group has changed its name to Centalion Group and plans to redomicile its corporate headquarters from Cyprus to Singapore, according to a company statement.  

The new name took effect on 2 October after a referendum of the employee-owned partnership. The planned transfer of the corporate domicile remains subject to local regulatory approvals and documentation requirements, with the existing legal entity due to move to Singapore rather than being replaced by a new corporate structure.  

Centalion cited Singapore’s legal and business environment, financial and trading infrastructure and international business community as factors behind the move. The group has had a presence in Singapore since 2006, while its principal trading offices will remain in Singapore, Geneva and Houston.  

Chairman and chief executive Gary Pedersen, a US citizen based in Houston, said: “The name Centalion reflects who we are: one team, moving together, at the heart of the global energy markets.”  

The rebranding follows a partnership referendum held in July after six months of employee engagement and market-positioning work.  It comes less than a year after a management-led buyout completed in December 2025, when Swedish trader Torbjörn Törnqvist sold his entire holding to existing employees, leaving the business wholly employee-owned with no outside shareholders.  

The new identity will be introduced across subsidiaries, trading offices and other locations over the coming months. Existing contracts, banking relationships and other commercial arrangements will remain unaffected.  

The company traded record volumes in the first half of 2026 and employs more than 2,000 people globally, with trading hubs in Calgary, Geneva, Houston, London, Singapore and Stamford.  

Centalion, formerly Gunvor, was co-founded in 2000 by Russian businessman Gennady Timchenko and Swedish trader Torbjörn Törnqvist. Its activities span crude and refined products, natural gas and LNG, power and battery storage, biofuels, carbon credits, metals and minerals, shipping and energy infrastructure.  For 2025, the group posted revenue of $144bn on volumes of 253m tonnes, gross profit of $1.63bn and net income of $104m, or $567m on an adjusted basis. Equity stood at $6.1bn at year-end. Natural gas, LNG and power generated its strongest trading result in 2025, followed by crude oil and oil products, while metals contributed about 10% of gross profit.

Topics:

Gunvor

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

15:43

Fincantieri installs twin 800-ton cranes for 200,000-gt-plus ships in Italy

15:12

Oman port operator SOHAR promotes Raid Al Rubaiey to CEO

14:32

ONE and ClassNK test boxship roll damping tanks with vessel data

14:07

K Line linked to $494m Samsung LNG pair in South Korea

13:40

G7 agrees 100m-barrel oil release with diesel front-loaded in first 20 days

13:20

Saudi Aramco slashes Asia crude prices by up to $5 as Europe rises $3

12:50

Singapore yard Seatrium wins ninth FSRU conversion for Turkish Karpowership

11:20

Iraq state tanker company moves 2m barrels through Hormuz for first time in decades

11:09

Singapore liner Sea Legend sends first 2026 Arctic boxship back via Suez

10:30

Nine rescued, two missing as longliner capsizes off South Korea's Jeju Island

10:07

Iran keeps Strait of Hormuz shut until US meets seven conditions

09:47

Liberia-flagged bulker catches fire off Sweden; 21 crew safe

09:20

Singapore to cut ship registration time from three days to minutes with AI

08:06

Six-week-old Greek-managed tanker hit by unknown projectile in Strait of Hormuz

07:14

South Korean and Japanese shipyards boost robotics as China takes 63% of orders

06:24

US dry bulk shipments to China more than double in first nine months of 2026

2026 October 4

12:27

Norwegian chemical tanker Xanthia collides with two cargo ships near Ålesund, Norway

11:58

100-mph winds knock out all three ship-to-shore cranes at US port in Guam

09:55

MABUX: Bunker Monthly Outlook, September 2026

04:42

Netherlands completes 32-km Afsluitdijk upgrade, boosts discharge capacity 45%

00:45

DP World lifts Canadian box terminal capacity 65% as payroll hours rise 59%

2026 October 3

23:21

AD Ports buys Brazil agri-bulk operator for record $835m

23:20

Navios says vessel prices hit historic highs in strong market

23:18

Hungary reviews $226m Trieste terminal in Italy before landside work starts

23:16

Trump rejects South Korea challenge to $54bn Alaska LNG investment

23:14

US Coast Guard intercepts Comoros-flagged boxship carrying fuel to Cuba

04:48

Cayman bulker owner Cetus buys 10 ships from China’s Seacon for $133.6m

03:44

Dutch LNG terminal Gate commissions fourth Rotterdam tank, lifts capacity to 20 bcm

2026 October 2

18:04

KOTUG buys majority stake in UAE’s Vortex Offshore

17:14

Kazakh rail logistics arm KTZ Express and Maersk plan Black Sea container route

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news