Singapore liner Sea Legend sends first 2026 Arctic boxship back via Suez

Singapore liner Sea Legend Shipping’s Liberian-flagged, 1,740-TEU Dubai Tower was transiting the Suez Canal southbound on 5 October on its return to Asia after completing the European leg of the carrier’s first 2026 Arctic service sailing, according to Seatrade Maritime News.

The Suez return was planned before Dubai Tower reached Europe rather than being a last-minute diversion from the Arctic. Sea Legend had set out a rotation combining a westbound China-Europe voyage through the Northeast Passage with an eastbound return through the Suez Canal and North Africa.

Dubai Tower left Ningbo on 15 August, called at Shanghai, Taicang and Qingdao and departed Chinese waters on 19 August. It reached Teesport in northeast England on 9 September before calling at Felixstowe, Hamburg and Gdynia.

The vessel later returned to Felixstowe and called at Djen Djen in Algeria before heading for Suez. The ship carried 1,370 TEU westbound, including energy-storage units, power batteries and photovoltaic equipment. Changing ice conditions forced route adjustments during the Arctic crossing, with drifting ice causing detours, speed reductions and schedule deviations.

Captain Zhong Desheng said after the vessel’s 18 September call at Gdynia that Dubai Tower would return through Suez after completing its European programme, creating a loop around the Eurasian landmass. Natural ice conditions limit the China-Europe Arctic Express operating window mainly to July through October.

Sea Legend and its partners planned at least eight voyages for the 2026 season using seven to eight ice-strengthened vessels.

Sea Legend chief operating officer Li Xiaobin said the Ningbo-to-Teesport leg took about 20 days. The traditional Suez routing takes around 40 days.

The second vessel listed in the programme, Riyadh Mukaab, appeared to be making its return voyage through the Arctic, showing that the carrier’s 2026 programme included more than one return-routing pattern.

Sea Legend Shipping Pte Ltd is a Singapore-incorporated shipping company registered on 2 February 2023, with freight shipping, ship chartering and freight shipping agency activities. Sea Legend Shipping (Hong Kong) Ltd is the operating entity identified for the China-Europe Arctic Express.