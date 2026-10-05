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2026 October 5   09:20

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Singapore to cut ship registration time from three days to minutes with AI

Singapore will launch an AI-assisted ship registration system in the first half of 2027 that is expected to reduce processing of standard applications from as long as three working days to a few minutes, according to a statement from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).  

The system will cover the registration process from application submission and vetting through to processing and the issuance of ship certificates.  

AI will support application vetting and processing, while shipowners and ship agents will be able to track submissions through the system. Certificates will be issued once processing is completed.  

MPA plans to run pilot trials with industry participants in the coming months ahead of the launch.  Senior Minister of State for Law and Transport Murali Pillai said at the Singapore Registry of Ships Forum on 2 October that the project followed consultations with the shipping industry on the existing registration process.  

The Singapore Registry of Ships, established in 1966, had more than 4,400 vessels at the end of 2025.  Registered tonnage reached a record 137m gt at 31 December 2025, up 27% year on year, making Singapore the world’s fourth-largest ship registry. Its fleet had an average age of about 11 years, the youngest among the world’s 10 largest registries.  

MPA, established in 1996, is Singapore’s maritime and port regulator and planner and the government agency responsible for developing the country as an international maritime centre.  

The Singapore Registry of Ships is administered by Singapore’s maritime authorities and oversees vessel registration and compliance requirements for ships operating under the Singapore flag.

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digitalisation

Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore

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