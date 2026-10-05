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2026 October 5   10:07

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Iran keeps Strait of Hormuz shut until US meets seven conditions

Iran will keep the Strait of Hormuz closed to normal shipping until the US fulfils seven conditions linked to a June agreement, according to Iran’s state news agency IRNA.  Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said Tehran would not reopen the strategic waterway until the conditions contained in the Islamabad memorandum of understanding had been met.  

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has set out a seven-day mechanism under which the US would have four or five days to take the required steps. The Strait of Hormuz could then reopen on the sixth day, with negotiations on a final agreement resuming on the seventh.  

“The choice now rests with the United States,” Araqchi said while presenting the proposal at the United Nations in New York.  Tehran has not publicly released a complete numbered list of the seven conditions. Araqchi said the measures required from Washington were already contained in the June memorandum.  He has separately identified the release of Iranian funds and assets frozen abroad and the ability of Iran to sell its oil as elements of an agreement to reopen the strait.  

The June memorandum was reached with mediation by Pakistan and Qatar and covered the Strait of Hormuz and Iran’s nuclear programme. It also produced a brief ceasefire.  

US President Donald Trump later rejected Iran’s seven-day proposal, while Qatari mediators continued carrying messages between the two sides.  

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said the latest US proposals largely reflected Washington’s previous positions, particularly on the nuclear issue. He said Tehran’s immediate focus was reopening the Strait of Hormuz and that restoring security there required clear steps by the US.  

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important energy shipping routes. Before the current disruption, about one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas flows passed through the waterway.  

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