Liberia-flagged bulker catches fire off Sweden; 21 crew safe

A fire broke out in the engine room of the Liberia-flagged 174,000-dwt bulk carrier Seacon Oceania while it was anchored off Gothenburg, Sweden, late on 1 October, with all 21 crew members safe, according to the Swedish Sea Rescue Society.

The crew evacuated the engine room, sealed the space, activated the ship’s fixed fire-extinguishing system and cooled the machinery space from outside. Swedish maritime and emergency services sent coastguard vessels, rescue craft, police boats and specialist firefighters to the ship.

Rescue personnel later boarded Seacon Oceania to confirm the fire was extinguished and there was no immediate risk of reignition.

The response was wound down during the night and completed at about 01:45 on 2 October. No evacuation from the vessel was required and no injuries were recorded. There was no indication of a criminal offence and no leak or discharge was identified.

The cause of the fire has not been established.

Seacon Oceania was carrying no cargo and was on a ballast voyage from Gdansk, Poland, to Narvik, Norway. The 289-metre bulker was built in 2007 and has IMO number 9344485 and gross tonnage of 89,985. IBFL No. Thirty-four (Tianjin) Shipping is the vessel’s registered owner. Seacon Shipping Co Ltd is its commercial manager, while Seacon Shipmanage (HK) Co Ltd is its ISM manager.