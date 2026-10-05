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2026 October 5   10:30

accident

Nine rescued, two missing as longliner capsizes off South Korea's Jeju Island

Nine seafarers were rescued and two remained missing after a fishing vessel capsized off South Korea’s Jeju Island with 11 people on board, according to South Korea’s Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries and Jeju Coast Guard.  

The 29-tonne offshore longliner Je 7 Seongjin-ho overturned about 65 km northwest of Chagwido at about 03:04 on 5 October. 

Eight Indonesian crew members and one Vietnamese seafarer were rescued by nearby fishing vessels. The missing men are the vessel’s 58-year-old South Korean captain and an Indonesian crew member.  

The rescued seafarers suffered from hypothermia but were not considered to be in life-threatening condition. They arrived at Hallim port at about 11:43.  

A Coast Guard helicopter reached the casualty site at about 04:28 and deployed a rescue officer to inspect the overturned vessel, but no response was detected from the two missing crew members.  

By late morning, 17 vessels and four aircraft were involved in the search. Northwesterly winds of about 12 to 14 metres per second and waves of around 2 metres were complicating operations.  

The 70-tonne fishing vessel Hwanggeum-ho was among the vessels involved in rescuing the crew. Maritime authorities continued searching the overturned hull and surrounding waters.  

Je 7 Seongjin-ho had left Samcheonpo port in Sacheon at about 08:50 on 2 October and had been fishing for three days before the casualty. Eight people were declared on departure, but 11 were found to have been on board when the vessel capsized.  

The initial casualty alert reached the Mokpo fishermen’s safety operations centre before being passed to Jeju Coast Guard. It had not been established whether the distress call came directly from Je 7 Seongjin-ho.

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