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2026 October 5   11:20

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Iraq state tanker company moves 2m barrels through Hormuz for first time in decades

Iraq’s state-owned Iraqi Oil Tankers Company has transported 2m barrels of Iraqi crude aboard a VLCC through the Strait of Hormuz in its first such operation in decades, according to the Iraqi News Agency.  

IOTC director general Ali Qais Abdul Jabbar said the company secured the VLCC after talks with specialist shipping companies, loaded it with 2m barrels and arranged the cargo’s movement beyond the strait.  

The operation marks a change in the way part of Iraq’s crude exports are handled. Buyers had previously arranged tankers to lift cargoes at Basra, while IOTC has now taken responsibility for transporting this shipment through Hormuz.  

The new arrangement gives Iraq’s state oil marketer SOMO greater flexibility over how and where the crude is sold. Qais said it could allow SOMO to pursue “better sales and pricing opportunities”.  

IOTC is also working to acquire specialised crude carriers to expand its own fleet and strengthen its ability to compete with regional shipping companies.  

IOTC is Iraq’s state-owned tanker operator under the Ministry of Oil and handles maritime transportation of petroleum cargoes.

SOMO is the country’s state oil marketing organisation responsible for marketing Iraqi crude oil and petroleum products.

Topics:

oil and gas sector

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