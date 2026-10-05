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2026 October 5   12:50

shipbuilding

Singapore yard Seatrium wins ninth FSRU conversion for Turkish Karpowership

Singapore marine engineering group Seatrium has secured its ninth FSRU conversion project with Turkish floating power company Karpowership, according to a joint company statement.  

The project will convert LNG carrier Arctic Voyager into LNGT Akdeniz, with work due to begin in the first quarter of 2027 and delivery expected in the third quarter of 2028.  

Seatrium’s scope covers engineering, conversion, integration, installation and commissioning of the regasification equipment and associated systems.  

The latest project specification gives LNGT Akdeniz regasification capacity of up to 600m standard cubic feet per day.  

A Kinetics announcement on 30 September had identified Arctic Voyager as the conversion candidate and put its LNG storage capacity at about 143,000 cubic metres in Moss-type tanks. It also gave the vessel a post-conversion economic life of 20 years and regasification capacity of 650m standard cubic feet per day. 

LNGT Akdeniz is the second FSRU conversion under a letter of intent signed by Seatrium and Karpowership in August 2025. The agreement covers three LNG carrier-to-FSRU conversions and the potential integration of up to six new-generation Powerships.  

The first project under the agreement is LNGT Karadeniz, the partners’ eighth FSRU conversion, which is already under conversion with capacity of up to 600m standard cubic feet per day.  

Seven FSRUs have already been completed under the companies’ cooperation since 2018: LNGT Africa, LNGT Asia, LNGT Europe, LNGT Antarctica, LNGT Americas, LNGT Oceania and LNGT Türkiye.  Seatrium has completed 22 FSRU and floating storage unit conversion projects since 2007. LNGT Akdeniz is expected to take the LNG fleet operated or developed under Karpowership’s Kinetics initiative to 12 vessels.  

Seatrium is a Singapore-headquartered engineering group serving the offshore, marine and energy sectors, with activities spanning newbuilds, conversions, repairs, upgrades and offshore energy projects.  

Karpowership is a Turkish energy company that owns, operates and builds Powership floating power plants and is active in LNG procurement, storage and regasification. Its fleet comprises 45 Powerships with about 8,500 MW of installed generating capacity. 

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