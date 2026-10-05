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2026 October 5   13:20

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Saudi Aramco slashes Asia crude prices by up to $5 as Europe rises $3

Saudi Aramco has cut November crude prices for Asian buyers by as much as $5 per barrel while raising official selling prices for Northwest Europe and the Mediterranean by $3, according to a company pricing document.  

The Saudi state oil company set Arab Light for Asia at $5 per barrel below the Oman/Dubai average, down $3 from October and the widest discount since June 2020. Market expectations had pointed to a $3 increase.  

Super Light and Extra Light were cut by $3 to discounts of $3.35 and $4.50 per barrel, respectively. Arab Medium and Arab Heavy were reduced by $5 to discounts of $6 and $7.35.  

Aramco moved in the opposite direction in Europe, raising all four November grades for Northwest Europe by $3 per barrel.

Arab Extra Light was set at a $2.45 premium to ICE Brent, Arab Light at $0.85, Arab Medium at $0.05 and Arab Heavy at a $2.35 discount.  

Mediterranean prices also increased by $3 across all grades. Arab Extra Light was set at a $2.35 premium to ICE Brent, Arab Light at $0.65, Arab Medium at $0.05 and Arab Heavy at a $2.65 discount.  US prices were unchanged.

Against the Argus Sour Crude Index, Arab Extra Light remained at a $5.95 premium, Arab Light at $4.60, Arab Medium at $3.40 and Arab Heavy at $2.65.  The Asian price cuts come amid sharply higher tanker costs. Aramco had been considering additional discounts for crude loaded through ship-to-ship transfers off Oman to offset freight costs and support Asian sales after regional export disruptions.  

Charter rates for a very large crude carrier capable of lifting about 2m barrels from the Gulf to China reached roughly $1.2m per day on 2 October, compared with about $80,000 per day a year earlier.  

Aramco has also resumed crude exports from the Saudi Red Sea port of Yanbu following an earlier disruption.

The European price increases followed the resumption of those flows.  

The pricing decision followed an OPEC+ meeting on Sunday at which members agreed to keep November production targets unchanged.  

Saudi Aramco is headquartered in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, and operates upstream and downstream businesses in the kingdom and internationally. It manages Saudi Arabia’s hydrocarbon reserves and identifies itself in its 2025 annual report as the world’s largest crude oil producer by production volume.

Topics:

crude oil exports

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