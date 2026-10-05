G7 agrees 100m-barrel oil release with diesel front-loaded in first 20 days

G7 countries have agreed to release 100m barrels of crude oil and refined-product reserves over four months, including a substantial front-loaded diesel release within the first 20 days, according to a statement published by the French G7 presidency.

The coordinated release through the International Energy Agency will begin immediately as governments seek to ease pressure on oil-product markets.

G7 members will coordinate refinery maintenance schedules to prevent simultaneous capacity shutdowns and temporarily increase utilisation rates where feasible. Countries with significant spare refining capacity will also be encouraged to boost production of refined products, particularly diesel.

The group agreed to refrain from restrictions on energy and energy-product exports between G7 countries and called on other producers to avoid export bans that could tighten markets further.

The IEA will monitor implementation and the impact on energy security and market stability. It is due to deliver a follow-up report within 20 days, including recommendations for future responses and the replenishment of emergency stocks.

IEA executive director Fatih Birol said around 325m barrels have already been released from the agency’s collective action announced on 11 March, representing more than 80% of the 400m barrels originally pledged.

The G7 statement does not make clear that the entire 100m-barrel release is additional to the March commitment. It says the latest action takes account of commitments already fulfilled, making it unsafe to present the full volume as new supply.

The G7 comprises Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US. All seven countries are members of the IEA, an intergovernmental organisation that coordinates collective emergency oil-stock actions among its members.