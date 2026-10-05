K Line linked to $494m Samsung LNG pair in South Korea

Japanese shipowner Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, or K Line, has been linked by shipbuilding sources to an order for two LNG carriers at South Korea’s Samsung Heavy Industries; the yard’s KRW672.2bn contract with an unidentified Asian shipowner runs to May 31, 2029, according to a company regulatory filing.

Samsung used a contract-date exchange rate of KRW1,359.6/$, putting the deal at $494.3m, or about $247m per vessel. The two ships are understood to be destined for employment with Diamond Global Energy. Neither K Line nor Diamond Global Energy is identified in Samsung Heavy Industries’ filing.

The contract represents 6.3% of Samsung Heavy Industries’ KRW10.65trn ($7.92bn at current exchange rates) consolidated revenue for 2025 and takes its 2026 LNG carrier intake to 20 vessels. Samsung Heavy Industries’ commercial ship orders this year stand at $8bn, or about 140% of its $5.7bn annual target. Including two FLNG units, total orders have reached $12.4bn for 48 vessels and offshore units, equivalent to 89% of its $13.9bn full-year target.

The deal would extend an existing relationship between the companies. In May 2026, K Line named the 174,000-cbm Diamond Gas Jade at Samsung Heavy Industries for Diamond Global Energy.

K Line was established in 1919 and operates across dry bulk, tanker, LNG, car carrier and containership shipping. Its group fleet stood at 439 vessels as of June 30, 2026, including 53 LNG carriers.

Samsung Heavy Industries, established in 1974, is a South Korean shipbuilding and offshore engineering company.