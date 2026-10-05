ONE and ClassNK test boxship roll damping tanks with vessel data

A new joint study will use full-scale data from operating large containerships to quantify the effectiveness of roll damping tanks (RDTs), according to a joint statement from Ocean Network Express (ONE) and Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK).

ONE will supply onboard measurement data from vessels in its fleet, while ClassNK will analyse the information alongside numerical simulations to assess roll reduction under actual operating and sea conditions.

The project is intended to close a gap in existing RDT research. Performance on large containerships has mainly been assessed through model tests and numerical simulations, while full-scale verification using onboard measurements remains limited.

RDTs reduce a vessel’s rolling motion through the controlled movement of liquid inside a tank. Excessive rolling can increase forces on containers and their securing systems, while reducing roll can support safer cargo transport, more efficient stowage and greater operational flexibility.

RDTs have long been used on passenger ships, research vessels and other specialised vessels, with their application on containerships increasing in recent years.

ONE, formally Ocean Network Express Pte. Ltd., is headquartered in Singapore and operates more than 280 vessels with capacity exceeding 2.2m TEU. Its container shipping network serves more than 120 countries.

ClassNK, formally Nippon Kaiji Kyokai, is a Tokyo-headquartered classification society with more than 120 years of history. It operates a global network of more than 130 offices providing classification, certification, technical and digital services.