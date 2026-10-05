Oman port operator SOHAR promotes Raid Al Rubaiey to CEO

Oman’s SOHAR Port and Freezone has promoted deputy chief executive Raid Al Rubaiey to CEO with effect from 11 October, according to a company statement.

Al Rubaiey, who is also CEO of SOHAR Freezone, will succeed Emile Hoogsteden after more than four years in the top job.

Fabio Grandchamp has been appointed deputy CEO of SOHAR Port and Freezone. He previously served as chief operating officer of the Port of Pecém in Brazil.

Hoogsteden will remain associated with SOHAR Port and Freezone’s Management Board and Supervisory Board as an adviser until the end of the year.

SOHAR Port and Freezone is a joint venture between Port of Rotterdam Authority N.V. and the Sultanate of Oman through ASYAD Group.

Port of Rotterdam Authority N.V. is the authority responsible for the management, operation and development of the Port of Rotterdam and is also a shareholder in the Port of Pecém.

ASYAD Group is the Omani state-owned group through which the Sultanate participates in the SOHAR Port and Freezone joint venture.