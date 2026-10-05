  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Oman port operator SOHAR promotes Raid Al Rubaiey to CEO

2026 October 5   15:12

ports

Oman port operator SOHAR promotes Raid Al Rubaiey to CEO

Oman’s SOHAR Port and Freezone has promoted deputy chief executive Raid Al Rubaiey to CEO with effect from 11 October, according to a company statement.  

Al Rubaiey, who is also CEO of SOHAR Freezone, will succeed Emile Hoogsteden after more than four years in the top job.  

Fabio Grandchamp has been appointed deputy CEO of SOHAR Port and Freezone. He previously served as chief operating officer of the Port of Pecém in Brazil.  

Hoogsteden will remain associated with SOHAR Port and Freezone’s Management Board and Supervisory Board as an adviser until the end of the year.  

SOHAR Port and Freezone is a joint venture between Port of Rotterdam Authority N.V. and the Sultanate of Oman through ASYAD Group.  

Port of Rotterdam Authority N.V. is the authority responsible for the management, operation and development of the Port of Rotterdam and is also a shareholder in the Port of Pecém.

ASYAD Group is the Omani state-owned group through which the Sultanate participates in the SOHAR Port and Freezone joint venture.

Topics:

Asyad

Port of Rotterdam

SOHAR

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

15:43

Fincantieri installs twin 800-ton cranes for 200,000-gt-plus ships in Italy

14:32

ONE and ClassNK test boxship roll damping tanks with vessel data

14:07

K Line linked to $494m Samsung LNG pair in South Korea

13:40

G7 agrees 100m-barrel oil release with diesel front-loaded in first 20 days

13:20

Saudi Aramco slashes Asia crude prices by up to $5 as Europe rises $3

12:50

Singapore yard Seatrium wins ninth FSRU conversion for Turkish Karpowership

12:06

Gunvor becomes Centalion and plans Singapore headquarters move

11:20

Iraq state tanker company moves 2m barrels through Hormuz for first time in decades

11:09

Singapore liner Sea Legend sends first 2026 Arctic boxship back via Suez

10:30

Nine rescued, two missing as longliner capsizes off South Korea's Jeju Island

10:07

Iran keeps Strait of Hormuz shut until US meets seven conditions

09:47

Liberia-flagged bulker catches fire off Sweden; 21 crew safe

09:20

Singapore to cut ship registration time from three days to minutes with AI

08:06

Six-week-old Greek-managed tanker hit by unknown projectile in Strait of Hormuz

07:14

South Korean and Japanese shipyards boost robotics as China takes 63% of orders

06:24

US dry bulk shipments to China more than double in first nine months of 2026

2026 October 4

12:27

Norwegian chemical tanker Xanthia collides with two cargo ships near Ålesund, Norway

11:58

100-mph winds knock out all three ship-to-shore cranes at US port in Guam

09:55

MABUX: Bunker Monthly Outlook, September 2026

04:42

Netherlands completes 32-km Afsluitdijk upgrade, boosts discharge capacity 45%

00:45

DP World lifts Canadian box terminal capacity 65% as payroll hours rise 59%

2026 October 3

23:21

AD Ports buys Brazil agri-bulk operator for record $835m

23:20

Navios says vessel prices hit historic highs in strong market

23:18

Hungary reviews $226m Trieste terminal in Italy before landside work starts

23:16

Trump rejects South Korea challenge to $54bn Alaska LNG investment

23:14

US Coast Guard intercepts Comoros-flagged boxship carrying fuel to Cuba

04:48

Cayman bulker owner Cetus buys 10 ships from China’s Seacon for $133.6m

03:44

Dutch LNG terminal Gate commissions fourth Rotterdam tank, lifts capacity to 20 bcm

2026 October 2

18:04

KOTUG buys majority stake in UAE’s Vortex Offshore

17:14

Kazakh rail logistics arm KTZ Express and Maersk plan Black Sea container route

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news