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2026 October 5   15:43

shipbuilding

Fincantieri installs twin 800-ton cranes for 200,000-gt-plus ships in Italy

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri has installed two 800-ton Goliath cranes at its Monfalcone yard to expand capacity for vessels exceeding 200,000 gross tons, according to a company statement.  

The cranes can lift up to 1,600 tons in tandem. Their greater operating height and width will allow the yard to handle larger ship sections and components spanning the full breadth of a vessel.  

Cimolai Technology designed, manufactured, assembled and tested the cranes in Chioggia before they were transported by sea to Monfalcone.

The project involved more than 50 people and took more than three years.  

The cranes were positioned on new runways built by Fincantieri Infrastructure Opere Marittime alongside an expanded quay.  

Fincantieri said the investment will allow the Monfalcone yard to build ships of greater size and complexity. Carnival Destiny is due to become the first vessel laid down in the dry dock in 2027 using the expanded facilities.  

Fincantieri S.p.A. is an Italian shipbuilding group whose activities include cruise and naval ship construction, specialised vessels, marine systems and infrastructure.  

Cimolai Technology is an Italian engineering company specialising in the design and manufacture of lifting and handling systems for shipyards and other industrial applications.  

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