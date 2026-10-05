OOCL to launch China-South America east coast service

Hong Kong liner OOCL will launch its new Transpacific Latin Atlantic Service 3 (TLA3) in mid-December 2026, adding direct links between China and the east coast of South America, according to a company statement.

The new service will connect Ningbo, Shanghai and Shekou in China with Santos and Navegantes in Brazil, Montevideo in Uruguay and Buenos Aires in Argentina.

TLA3 will expand OOCL’s network coverage and increase service frequency between the Far East and South America’s east coast.

OOCL is a trade name for transportation services provided separately by Orient Overseas Container Line Limited and OOCL (Europe) Limited, both wholly owned subsidiaries of Orient Overseas (International) Limited.